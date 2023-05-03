Kinley Corporation Taps Industry Veteran Michael Riggs as President of Its Newly-Launched Services Group

New group to expand the company's service, parts and maintenance offerings

ARLINGTON, Texas, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinley Corporation announced today the launch of Kinley Services, a new group that will serve as the parent organization of their recently launched division, Kinley Advanced Technical Services (KATS). The company has appointed industry veteran Michael Riggs as President of Kinley Services Group.

Kinley Corporation has launched Kinley Services, a new group which enhances Kinley's industrial construction experience.

Riggs, who will be based in Tulsa, Okla., was most recently Vice President of Operations for industrial provider Geon Performance Solutions. He also brings deep leadership experience in quality, operations and safety at T.D. Williamson, Dresser-Rand and Pratt & Whitney.

Kinley Services Group will include the company's current rotating equipment service, parts and maintenance business offered through KATS, in addition to a new Industrial Services, Parts, Operations and Maintenance and Digital Technologies division.

"I'm excited to join a fantastic organization and leadership team," said Michael Riggs. "What attracted me to the role was both the people and the Kinley legacy and culture. I look forward to providing our customers innovative solutions combined with a 'Kinley Way' service experience that builds relationships and honors our over 125-year legacy."

The launch of the new Services Group was driven by Kinley's desire to provide customers with an enhanced, broader, and more comprehensive industrial service offering that extends Kinley's presence at customer sites beyond project completion.

"Having a leader with Mike's experience and background is incredible for both our customer base and Kinley as a whole," said Jimmy Kinley, CEO of Kinley Construction. "His knowledge and industry experience will no doubt lead to incredible results and solutions for our customers and also puts Kinley in position for continued progress and growth in the future.'

About Kinley Corporation

The Kinley family has been in the oil and gas industry for six generations. With over 125 years of industrial experience, today's Kinley Corporation includes Kinley Construction Group, Kinley Services Group and Kinley Contractors, delivering premier solutions and services in industrial fueling infrastructure, commercial construction, and rotating equipment service, parts, and maintenance in the aviation, railroad, government and energy industries. The company specializes in construction, service and maintenance of midstream terminals, hydrant fueling facilities, bulk storage facilities, diesel fueling platforms, industrial waste systems and related industrial building facilities, as well as service, maintenance and parts for rotating equipment.

