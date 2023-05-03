Industry Veteran Randy Clark Joins Executive Team at The Efficiency Network (TEN)

Will oversee TEN's "as a Service" offerings as executive vice president of energy infrastructure and sustainability services

PITTSBURGH, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Efficiency Network (TEN), a subsidiary of Duquesne Light Holdings Inc. (DLH), has named Randy Clark executive vice president of energy infrastructure and sustainability services effective May 1. In his role, Clark will be responsible for broadening TEN's suite of energy asset solutions to position the company as a trusted partner in helping customers manage budgetary challenges and achieve their environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals. Solutions will include a full range of "as a Service" (aaS) offerings to deliver energy infrastructure, decarbonization, electrification, energy management, e-mobility and efficiency solutions without any customer capital expenditure required.

"Under Randy's proven leadership, we will expand TEN's aaS portfolio, allowing our customers to increase focus and resources on their core mission while leveraging TEN's expertise to be successful in accelerating their energy transition journey and addressing critical infrastructure needs," said Troy Geanopulos, CEO of TEN.

Prior to joining TEN, Clark held various leadership roles at NORESCO, a national energy services company owned by Carrier Corporation that has delivered more than $5 billion of performance-based energy infrastructure and efficiency projects for its customers since inception. During his 25 years at the company, Clark worked his way up from a project manager to senior vice president and general manager of its national performance contracting business. He completed his tenure as the senior vice president of strategic initiatives, starting and overseeing NORESCO's public-private partnership and water/wastewater solutions businesses.

"Randy joins the DLH family of companies at an important time for the industry, and his expertise will be invaluable as we advance our vision to deliver a clean energy future for all," added Kevin Walker, president and CEO of DLH.

"TEN's strong relationships with its customers and unique entrepreneurial culture allow them to operate autonomously as a smaller, innovative company with the backing of Duquesne Light Holdings. This structure is an ideal environment to deliver customer value, and I look forward to being part of the company's continued growth trajectory," said Clark.

A Pittsburgh native, Clark holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Penn State University and an MBA in finance from the University of Pittsburgh. Clark and his wife Heather reside in Glen Allen, Virginia, with their children Jackson, Emily, Sarah and Mary.

About The Efficiency Network Inc.

The Efficiency Network Inc. (TEN) is an independent energy services company that provides energy projects to government, K-12, higher education, health care and commercial customers. TEN is part of the Duquesne Light Holdings Inc. family of companies.

About Duquesne Light Holdings Inc.

Duquesne Light Holdings Inc. (DLH) is an energy services holding company that serves as the parent organization for Duquesne Light Company, DQE Communications and The Efficiency Network. DLH is a wholly owned subsidiary of DQE Holdings LLC, with principal executive offices located in Pittsburgh.

