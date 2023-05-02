Poseida Therapeutics Announces Multiple Presentations at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy 26th Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTX), a clinical-stage cell and gene therapy company advancing a new class of treatments for patients with cancer and rare diseases, today announced that six data presentations, including two oral presentations, highlighting the Company's preclinical gene therapy programs and platforms will be presented at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 26th Annual Meeting, being held at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles and virtually on May 16-20, 2023.

Oral Presentations:

Title: Preclinical Proof-of-Concept: A Novel Hybrid Gene Therapy Approach to Treat Severe Early-Onset Ornithine Transcarbamylase Deficiency

Session Title: Metabolic, Storage, Endocrine, Liver and Gastrointestinal Diseases I

Presentation Time: Thursday, May 18, 2023, 2:30 – 2:45 PM PST

Location: Room 403 AB

Abstract Number: 127

Title: Cas-CLOVER Technology Enables Precise Gene Editing and Site-Specific Transgene Insertion in Mouse Liver

Session Title: Gene Targeting and Gene Correction: Liver

Presentation Time: Thursday, May 18, 2023 3:00 – 3:15 PM PST

Location: Room 515 AB

Abstract Number: 157

Poster Presentations:

Title: Demonstration of Human Factor VIII Expression and Activity Following Single and Repeat Dosing of a Non-Viral Integrating Gene Therapy

Session Title: Wednesday Poster Session

Session Date/Time: Wednesday, May 17, 2023, 12:00 PM PST

Location: West Hall A

Abstract & Poster Board Number: 638

Title: Development of a Novel Non-Viral Gene Therapy Platform

Session Title: Thursday Poster Session

Session Date/Time: Thursday, May 18, 2023, 12:00 PM PST

Location: West Hall A

Abstract & Poster Board Number: 945

Title: Editing of a γ-Globin (HBG1/HBG2) cis-Regulatory Element in Human Hematopoietic Stem and Progenitor Cells Using Cas-CLOVER™ Technology Reactivates Fetal Hemoglobin

Session Title: Thursday Poster Session

Session Date/Time: Thursday, May 18, 2023, 12:00 PM PST

Location: West Hall A

Abstract & Poster Board Number: 1212

Title: Development and Optimization of Novel Super piggyBac®-Based Hybrid Gene Therapy Approach

Session Title: Friday Poster Session

Session Date/Time: Friday, May 19, 2023, 12:00 PM PST

Location: West Hall A

Abstract & Poster Board Number: 1318

About Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.

Poseida Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing differentiated cell and gene therapies with the capacity to cure certain cancers and rare diseases. The Company's pipeline includes allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy product candidates for both solid and liquid tumors as well as in vivo gene therapy product candidates that address patient populations with high unmet medical need. The Company's approach to cell and gene therapies is based on its proprietary genetic editing platforms, including its non-viral piggyBac® DNA Delivery System, Cas-CLOVER™ Site-Specific Gene Editing System and nanoparticle and hybrid gene delivery technologies. The Company has formed global strategic collaborations with Roche and Takeda to unlock the promise of cell and gene therapies for patients. Learn more at www.poseida.com and connect with Poseida on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, expected plans with respect to clinical trials, including timing of regulatory submissions and approvals and clinical data updates; potential fees, milestones and other payments that the Company may receive pursuant to its collaboration agreements; anticipated timelines and milestones with respect to the Company's development programs and manufacturing activities and capabilities; the potential capabilities and benefits of the Company's technology platforms and product candidates; and the Company's plans and strategy with respect to developing its technologies and product candidates. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, the Company's reliance on third parties for various aspects of its business; risks and uncertainties associated with development and regulatory approval of novel product candidates in the biopharmaceutical industry; the Company's ability to retain key scientific or management personnel; the fact that the Company will have limited control over the efforts and resources that its strategic partners devote to advancing development programs under their respective collaboration agreements and the Company may not receive the potential fees and payments under the collaboration agreements and the ability of its strategic partners to early terminate the collaborations, such that the Company may not fully realize the benefits of such collaborations; and the other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

