Modern Meadow and Evonik Join Forces to Revolutionize Clean Beauty with Animal-Free Collagen

Modern Meadow's Bio-Coll@gen™ technology offers a scalable solution for more sustainable & highly efficacious beauty ingredients

NUTLEY, N.J., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Meadow, a purpose-driven biotechnology company, today announced a groundbreaking partnership with Evonik, a leader in specialty ingredients for the beauty and personal care industry, to create sustainable, clean beauty products that are high-quality and animal-free.

Modern Meadow Logo (PRNewswire)

Modern Meadow's Bio-Coll@gen™ tech offers a scalable solution for more sustainable & efficacious beauty ingredients.

The partnership combines Modern Meadow's innovative Bio-Coll@gen™ fermentation-based technology with Evonik's expertise and global reach in beauty and personal care ingredients to provide the availability of new formulations and enhance existing products.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Modern Meadow to bring its innovative fermentation-based technology to the beauty and personal industry," said Ricardo Gobbi, Head of Indirect Procurement Americas at Evonik. "As consumers become more sustainability conscious, the world's beauty and cosmetic brands need products that align with their values. Modern Meadow's Bio-Coll@gen™ offers a solution that's safe, effective, and sustainable."

Modern Meadow has developed an innovative solution to a long-standing cosmetic and skin care challenge: finding a safe and scalable replacement for animal-derived collagen. While animal collagen has historically been abundant and cost-effective, it has drawbacks, including the risk of infectious disease, viral vector transmission, allergenicity, and unpleasant sensory qualities.

Existing alternatives have been unable to match the efficacy of animal collagen – until now. Modern Meadow's Bio-Coll@gen™ is precisely fermented as human type III collagen, which youthful bodies use to maintain healthy skin. Because it is sustainably sourced from non-animal origins, Bio-Coll@gen™ is both environmentally friendly and bio-active. It promotes the skin's natural ability to produce more Collagen III, providing powerful anti-aging factors.

"We are proud to bring our Bio-Coll@gen™ solution to Evonik, a leading ingredient supplier with decades of experience in fermentation-based product development," said Catherine Roggero-Lovisi, CEO of Modern Meadow. "As demand for sustainable products grows, the beauty industry must have access to the real, clean ingredients required to create animal-free beauty products to help support environmental safety and biodiversity."

Modern Meadow's award-winning Bio-Coll@gen™ improves both the look and health of the skin, providing a comprehensive package of anti-aging benefits. The ingredient also has a bio-stimulation effect, increasing collagen production in the skin, and is certified as GMO-Free, Vegan, and Halal. These properties make it an ideal solution for Evonik to create sustainable, effective, high-quality cosmetic and skin care products.

About Modern Meadow

Modern Meadow is a sustainable bio-design technology company that uses nature-inspired proteins to develop solutions that reduce our reliance on petrochemical and animal-derived inputs. Its scalable products drop into existing manufacturing processes, allowing partners to bring sustainable goods to market quickly and without high upfront costs. The company aims to drive innovation in sustainability and create new solutions for the world's most pressing challenges. Learn more at www.modernmeadow.com.

About Evonik

Evonik is one of the world leaders in specialty chemicals. The company is active in more than 100 countries around the world and generated sales of €18.5 billion and an operating profit (adjusted EBITDA) of €2.49 billion in 2022. Evonik goes far beyond chemistry to create innovative, profitable, and sustainable solutions for customers. About 34,000 employees work together for a common purpose: We want to improve life today and tomorrow.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Modern Meadow