Kwik Chef ™ Inc. Announces Strategic Advisory Board Nominations - Worldwide Patented Technology, Instant Hot Meals At The Push Of A Button

Disrupting the Food Industry, one bowl at a time

MONTREAL, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Nicky Sévim & Winston Chin MBA FICB - Co-President & Co-CEO / Co-Chairman of Joni FoodTech, Kwik Chef Inc. & KwiK Chef S.R.L.S is pleased to announce the following Advisory Board Nominations:

- Mr. Pierre Alary FCPA, FCA, C. DIR Corporate Director & Former CFO Bombardier

- Mr. Ghislain Perron BBA, Former President & CEO Abris Tempo

- Mr. Zohaib Aziz, Founder & CEO Imploy / Hireswipe / Mercatus Group

- Dr. Robert B. Dodds Ph.D., P.Eng., Commissioner, Ontario Energy Board

- Mr. Marc Desparois, Founder, President & CEO NRG Management

- Mr. Qamar Quereshi MBA, CPA, CMA, President & Co-Founder & Chief Business Officer Knowledgehook

"We are pleased to welcome the entire Advisory Board to Kwik Chef, they are an extremely talented group of individuals" said Nicky Sévim. "The new strategic advisory board has a solid track record of building businesses and transforming organizations, we are truly fortunate to have them on board!" said Winston Chin.

Click here for BIOGRAPHIES OF ADVISORY BOARD NOMINATIONS

About Kwik Chef ™

Kwik Chef is a world leader and a major disruptor within the Food Tech space known for its healthy self-heating meals in a bowl. With its worldwide patent, Kwik Chef delivers a non-refrigerated meal that heats up to over 100 degrees Celsius at the push of a button, eat when you want, where you want, without any heating appliances or refrigeration! There are no preservatives, chemicals or GMOs in any of our products. We aim to become a world leader and influencer as an ESG company. Our vision is to one day not only end hunger in the world but to make sure we end it with a hot meal!

Follow us on and click here for TikTok

Kwik Chef ™ Inc. Announces Strategic Advisory Board Nominations (CNW Group/Kwik Chef Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kwik Chef Inc.