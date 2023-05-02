Glass Dyenamics Shatters Expectations with Unrivaled Electrochromic Glass Performance Milestone

Achieving 150,000 cycles over 5,000 hours under ASTM-E2141 durability conditions, Glass Dyenamics sets a new standard in dynamic glass functionality and customer affordability.

TUCSON, Ariz., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glass Dyenamics, a pioneering dynamic glass company commercializing electrochromic glass that tints and untints to improve energy efficiency, privacy, and architectural design, announced today that its dimmable glass has achieved an industry-leading 150,000 cycles over 5,000 hours under ASTM E2141-21 durability conditions while also performing within the industry-recognized yet rarely-achieved optical performance degradation standards of ASTM E2953-20.

The accomplishment, achieved in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) in Golden, CO, far exceeds the ASTM test's minimum 50,000 cycle threshold. To put this achievement into perspective, only three other companies in the world have ever achieved the minimum 50,000 standard and the last company to announce this result was in February 2019. Glass Dyenamics 150,000-cycle success greatly surpasses the minimum cycling qualification by three times and bests the current industry's max announced cycle-count by 50%.

Glass Dyenamics' collaboration with NREL has also led to the development of customizable glass tint colors with privacy benefits, adding to the company's unique customer value proposition. Based on this evaluation, Glass Dyenamics is well positioned to fulfill initial high volume customer demand.

"NREL has been working with Glass Dyenamics since our initial collaboration under the Wells Fargo IN2 incubator program to develop durable organic dye based electrochromic devices," Robert Tenent, Senior Materials Scientist at NREL, says. "We continue to be impressed with Glass Dynamics' technology performance under ASTM E-2141 exposure conditions. We believe that these results open the door to a new paradigm of dynamic glazing functionality and customer affordability."

"Glass Dyenamics' vision is for everyone to be a part of the clean energy transition by commercializing a high value yet affordable residential dynamic glass product which can materially reduce consumers' home energy consumption and ultimately their monthly utility bills," Christopher Angelo, CEO of Glass Dyenamics, says. "We have achieved this significant milestone in unprecedented fashion, at a fraction of the time and investment of what's typically seen in our industry. This speaks highly of our team and its capabilities. This has given us a tremendous advantage and made us attractive to key investors and to our expanding list of strategic and channel partners."

The adoption of dynamic windows in residential applications has the potential to avoid 78 million metric tons of CO₂ emissions annually by 2030, according to a recent report by NREL and Berkeley Lab. This is equivalent to the energy use of 9,393,008 million homes for an entire year, translating to over $19 billion in utility bill savings.

"Dynamic glass is a material contributor to building energy use and carbon emissions reduction, and its deployment and adoption is a priority for DOE," Marc LaFrance, Technology Manager for Windows in the U.S. Department of Energy's Building Technologies Office, says. "The collaborative success with Glass Dyenamics demonstrates our commitment to partner with industry to develop and move promising technologies toward commercialization in the fight against climate change."

By working closely with the DOE and NREL, Glass Dyenamics is accelerating the clean energy transition and providing consumers with access to energy-efficient technologies that can have a significant energy savings and environmental impact.

About Glass Dyenamics: Glass Dyenamics, with 25 patents, is developing and commercializing breakthrough dynamic glass technology with a mission for everyone to be part of the global clean energy transition. The Company is the first and only electrochromic manufacturer with an affordable product to prioritize sales to the residential market, which is the result of fundamental advanced materials breakthroughs that open up a new and vast opportunity for climate impact.

