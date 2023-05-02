DailyPay Completes Workday Certified Integration

DailyPay's On-Demand Pay Benefit Gives Employees

Choice and Control Over Their Earned Pay

NEW YORK, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DailyPay , Inc., a solutions provider in on-demand pay of earned wages and a Workday Access Software Partner, today announced that it has achieved Workday Certified Integration status. With this certification, DailyPay provides customers with a seamless integration that connects with Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) and Workday Payroll .

Workday HCM is a unified system that helps enable organizations to make faster decisions, gain operational visibility, prepare for future talent shifts, and build effective teams.

With the DailyPay and Workday HCM integration, joint customers can flexibly manage payroll processes and off-cycle and on-demand payments with DailyPay without disruptions and additional work for payroll teams. By offering DailyPay to their workers, forward-thinking employers are empowering employees with the ability to instantaneously access their income as they earn it, at the press of a button. This smooth access enables employees to pay bills, save, spend, or invest on their own schedule – not a scheduled payday.

Leading companies leveraging DailyPay's integration with Workday HCM include Reddy Ice, Jiffy Lube, and more.

"DailyPay's integration with Workday HCM is the perfect addition to our financial wellness benefits package as it enables the team members to access their earned wages to pay bills on their own schedule," said TJ Barron, Manager, Benefits & Payroll, Reddy Ice. "The implementation was easy and seamless and we are thrilled to roll this out to our team members."

"Our partnership with Workday plays a critical role in our mission to change pay for good, and help millions of working Americans take control of their finances," said Kevin Coop, CEO, DailyPay. "The partnership also demonstrates our mutual commitment to helping America's leading employers tackle the challenges of recruitment and tenure in a tight job market with this highly sought after financial wellness benefit."

More information on DailyPay's integration can be found on the Workday Marketplace , which provides easy access to solutions built by Workday and its partners.

About DailyPay

DailyPay, Inc., powered by its industry-leading technology platform, is on a mission to build a new financial system for everyone. DailyPay delivers an industry leading on-demand pay solution with modern, insight-driven pay strategies that help America's leading employers to activate their workforce and build stronger relationships with their employees, so they feel more engaged, work harder, and stay longer. DailyPay works to ensure that money is always in the right place at the right time for employers, merchants, and financial institutions. DailyPay is headquartered in New York City, with operations based in Minneapolis and Belfast. For more information, visit www.dailypay.com/press.

