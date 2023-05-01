What's New. What's Next. Coming to Chuck E. Cheese in May

Best Pizza & Play value offer, new menu innovation, and plans to hire more than 5,000 employees for a busy summer

DALLAS, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chuck E. Cheese, the beloved family entertainment center and restaurant brand, announced its lineup of news coming to fun centers nationwide this May. As Americans look for the best entertainment options for their families just before the end of school year, Chuck E. Cheese announced its best weekday deal with a $19.99 Pizza & Play deal that will make lunch or dinnertime an easy win.

Pizza & Play

Family time can be fun time with the latest Chuck E. Cheese Pizza & Play deal that starts at $19.99 for a personal cheese pizza and 30 play points, a value of up to $30.99*, available through the Chuck E. Cheese App Monday through Friday at participating Fun centers until May 31. With new games coming to fun centers all year long, 30 play points means up to 30 game plays** so parents can make timely and budget friendly plans. New Rewards members can take advantage of this great deal daily and get a bonus of 500 free E-Tickets for signing up. Plus, when adults enter kids' birth dates in the app, they will unlock member-only deals, rewards and treats for birthdays and half-birthdays giving everyone more reasons to celebrate.

Party Platters for All

For guests hosting celebrations this May, anyone can now take advantage of our six Party Platters starting at $15.99. Birthday parties, friend and family gatherings, graduations, sports team celebrations, or any group looking for a sharable dish can now take advantage of Party Platters including: the XL Wings Platter with up to 8 portions of wings and a choice of Hot Buffalo, Smoky BBQ, Sweet Chili or Plain sauces; the Large App Sampler, serving up to six, provides 2 portions of warm cheesy bread packed with garlic spread, freshly shredded melted mozzarella and sides of pizza sauce and ranch for dipping, as well as one serving of both wings and French fries; the Veggie Platter with broccoli, carrots, tomatoes and celery serves up to eight and comes with a side of ranch or blue cheese dressing; a new French Fries Platter includes 5 servings of classic crispy French fries and sides of ketchup and ranch dressing for dipping; and finally, the Dessert Platter serves up to five sweet-tooth friends featuring a giant warm chocolate chip cookie, delicious brookies - a combination of chocolate chip cookies and a chocolate lovers brownie – plus colorful Unicorn Churros, classic churros baked to perfection and dusted with cotton candy, sour apple, and blue raspberry sugar.

Hiring, Benefits and Scholarships

As family entertainment centers around the country gear up for the busy summer season, Chuck E. Cheese will be hiring 5,100 cast members (as young as 15 years old), managers and tech managers across all fun centers and in the Support Center, in Irving, Texas. The benefits package for employees, including cast members, is designed to strengthen their minds, bodies, and finances. With traditional benefits for eligible U.S. employees, including medical, dental, vision, life and disability insurance along with scholarships, discounts, and 401(k) retirement savings plan, and additional financial assistance for college, like 40% off tuition and fully paid 4-year degrees, as well as free certifications to upskill or re-skill with Google Career Certificates in any of the following fields: Data Analytics, Digital Marketing & E-Commerce, IT Automation, IT Support, Project Management and User Experience Design. Chuck E. Cheese also offers access to earned wages with our NEW "Work Today, Get Paid Tomorrow" program. Don't wait between paychecks anymore!

"We are thrilled to introduce our latest Pizza & Play Deal, new party platters, and to welcome 5,100 new cast members to our team," said Sean Gleason, chief marketing officer of CEC Entertainment. "We believe that these additions will enhance our guests' dining and entertainment experience as they look for the best value for their family, while providing more job opportunities for enthusiastic, hard-working and fun individuals who share our passion for delivering unforgettable experiences for guests and families."

CEC Entertainment believes that their workforce should reflect the diverse backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives of the many guests they serve. As an Equal Opportunity Employer, they do not discriminate against applicants due to race, ancestry, color, genetics, gender identify, gender ex-pression, sexual orientation, national origin, religion, age, physical or mental disability, pregnancy, veteran status, or based on any other federal, state or local protected class.

Anyone interested in starting their career with CEC Entertainment should visit https://chuckejobs.com/ or text CHEESE to 58046 for a complete listing of open positions***.

About CEC Entertainment, LLC.

CEC Entertainment, LLC. is the nationally recognized leader in family entertainment and dining with its Chuck E. Cheese, Peter Piper Pizza brands and virtual kitchen concept, Pasqually's Pizza & Wings. As the place where a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year, Chuck E. Cheese's goal is to create positive, lifelong memories for families through fun, food, and play and is the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid®. Committed to providing a fun, safe environment, Chuck E. Cheese helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $19 million to schools through its fundraising programs. Peter Piper Pizza features dining, entertainment and carryout with a neighborhood pizzeria feel and "pizza made fresh, families made happy" culture. Peter Piper Pizza takes pride in delivering quality food and fun that reconnects family and friends. Created in 2020, Pasqually's Pizza & Wings offers a distinct, customized eating experience outside of a restaurant environment that amplifies classic pizza and wings and operates out of 400 ghost locations nationwide. The Company and its franchisees operate a system of nearly 600 Chuck E. Cheese and more than 120 Peter Piper Pizza venues, with locations in 47 states and 17 foreign countries and territories. For more information, visit chuckecheese.com, pasquallyspizza.com, and peterpiperpizza.com.

* Varies by location

** Actual numbers of game plays varies and depends upon the games you elect to play.

*** Powered by JobAlarm.com. Message and Data rates may apply. Text STOP to 58046 to unsubscribe. Text HELP to 58046 for customer support. Up to 4 message per month. Terms & privacy policy at jobalarm.com/terms. EOE

