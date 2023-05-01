QVC's Beauty with Benefits Event Empowers Cancer Survivors with Every Purchase

11th annual livestream shopping event has raised more than $16 million in support of Cancer and Careers

WEST CHESTER, Pa., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QVC, a world leader in live video commerce ("vCommerce") and Cosmetic Executive Women (CEW) are proud to announce the return of the highly anticipated Beauty with Benefits multiplatform shopping event, supporting Cancer and Careers. Over the past decade, Beauty with Benefits has raised over $16 million for Cancer and Careers. In its 11th year, the event will offer a video shopping experience for beauty enthusiasts while raising funds to help people with cancer thrive in their workplace. To increase awareness for this year's campaign, celebrity makeup artist and founder of Mally Beauty, Mally Roncal, will lend her vibrant spirit and passion as the spokesperson for the event.

As an added incentive for shoppers, QVC is offering a special Gift with Purchase, a 9-piece gift bag with a minimum value of $178 (PRNewswire)

Over the past decade, Beauty with Benefits has raised over $16 million for Cancer and Careers.

The event will be celebrated across QVC's digital, streaming and social platforms beginning Monday, May 1 with a special live broadcast on May 16, 2023, from 9-11 p.m. ET. Customers can shop an assortment of color cosmetics, fragrance, skincare, body and haircare products from over 40 leading beauty brands such as Drunk Elephant, Laura Geller, tarte, Beekman 1802, SK-II, Too Faced, ELEMIS and WEN by Chaz Dean, as well as newcomers including Hey Honey, Caire Beauty, Timeless Skin Care, Briogeo and Pixi Beauty. A minimum of 70 percent of the purchase price* of donated merchandise benefits Cancer and Careers. As an added incentive for shoppers, QVC is offering a special Gift with Purchase, a 9-piece gift bag with a minimum value of $178**. Every Gift with Purchase includes the following beauty products: Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Serum, philosophy Purity, TULA Signature Glow Mist, Supergoop! Sheerscreen and Aveeno Oat Milk Blend Conditioner; as well as a selection of additional beauty products from participating vendors.

"I am so honored to be returning this year as the spokesperson to bring awareness to the important work of Cancer and Careers," said Mally Roncal, Founder of Mally Beauty. "This is such a special event for the entire beauty industry and one that I look forward to every year. Beauty is not just about looking your most fabulous on the outside, but also about feeling confident and empowered on the inside. My hope through this event is to inspire everyone to give back and to help make a difference in the lives of cancer survivors."

"We are so proud of the impact Beauty with Benefits has had on the Cancer and Careers organization," said Anna Baker, Vice President, General Merchandise Manager, Beauty, QVC. "Each year this event brings together top beauty brands, influencers, and experts to support a meaningful cause. We are grateful to our beauty community for their commitment and generosity. Together, we are helping survivors thrive."

Cancer and Careers is the only U.S. based nonprofit that focuses on a critical survivorship issue: the fundamental need to work. The organization helps people with cancer navigate the workplace by providing expert advice, interactive tools, and educational events. Over 450,000 individuals nationwide access its expert information, events, and resources each year.

"The success of this campaign directly affects what we are able to offer patients and survivors," shared Rebecca Nellis, Executive Director, Cancer and Careers. "Whether it's career coaching, access to technology, job search support, or time with a social worker, Beauty with Benefits is changing people's lives and improving the workforce for everyone."

Select Beauty with Benefits items are available beginning May 1 on QVC.com and will be available through July 31 while supplies last. The broadcast event will air live on May 16, 2023, from 9-11 p.m. ET.

Participating brands include:

Aveeno / bareMinerals / Beekman 1802 / Belle Beauty by Kim Gravel / Blushly / Briogeo /

Bumble and bumble. / Butter London / Caire Beauty / Campanelli / Conture / Doll 10 / Dr. Denese / Drunk Elephant / ELEMIS / Gleem / hey Honey / Isle of Paradise / IT Cosmetics / Josie Maran / Julep / Lancer / Laura Geller / Lovinah Skincare / LYS Beauty / Mally Beauty / Nakery Beauty / Perfect Formula /

Perricone MD / Peter Thomas Roth / philosophy / Pixi Beauty / SK-II / Skinfix / Spa-Rific / Sunday Riley / Supergoop! / tarte / Timeless Skin Care / Too Faced / TOVA / TULA / Uoma Beauty / WEN by Chaz Dean / Westmore / YENSA

*Purchase price excludes shipping, handling and tax.

**While supplies last. One gift bag per customer. Items and colors may vary.

About QVC®

QVC® is a world leader in video commerce ("vCommerce"), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms. QVC empowers shoppers with knowledge and shares insights in a lively and engaging way. QVC offers an ever-changing collection of familiar brands and fresh new products – from home and fashion to beauty, electronics and jewelry – and connects shoppers to interesting personalities, engaging stories and award-winning customer service. Based in West Chester, Pa., and founded in 1986, QVC has retail operations in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Japan and Italy. Worldwide, QVC reaches more than 200 million homes via 12 TV channels, which are widely available on cable/satellite TV, free over-the-air TV, and digital livestreaming TV. The retailer also reaches millions of customers via its QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience, websites, mobile apps and social pages. To learn more, visit corporate.qvc.com , follow @QVC on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter , or follow QVC on Pinterest , YouTube or LinkedIn .

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) is a Fortune 500 company that includes the Qurate Retail GroupSM portfolio of brands as well as other minority interests and green energy investments. Qurate Retail Group is the largest player in vCommerce and comprises seven leading retail brands – QVC, HSN®, Zulily®, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road® – all dedicated to providing a more human way to shop. For more information, visit qurateretailgroup.com , follow @QurateRetailGrp on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter , or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn . QVC and Q are registered service marks of ER Marks, Inc.

About CEW, Inc. & Cancer and Careers

CEW is an international organization of 9,000+ individual members representing a cross section of beauty and related businesses. Additional information can be found at www.cew.org. The CEW Foundation is the philanthropic arm of CEW, Inc., which founded Cancer and Careers, a groundbreaking initiative that empowers and educates people with cancer to thrive in their workplace by providing expert advice, interactive tools and educational events. The program serves more than 450,000 people each year, online, in print, and in person. For more information, see www.CancerandCareers.org.

QVC is part of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP). (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE QVC