Music is in the Air with the Return of the Annual Yamaha Spring Piano Campaign

Let Talent Bloom celebrates musical possibilities this Spring

BUENA PARK, Calif., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yamaha announced the return of its popular spring campaign, "Let Talent Bloom," where families can purchase a finely crafted Yamaha piano and delight in the joy of music and all the possibilities it brings this spring and beyond.

Through this campaign, Yamaha encourages budding musicians to let the seeds of creativity be sown and is offering customers promotional financing of 0% APR* (subject to credit approval) for 18 months on select pianos, between May 1, 2023 to July 4, 2023.

"Spring is full of new beginnings and is the perfect time to nurture their passion for music," said Gary Klugman, director of marketing, pianos, Yamaha Corporation of America. "Getting a new piano is the perfect way to ignite excitement and inspire your blossoming musician to let their talent bloom and fill your home with music-making experiences for years to come."

Families and aspiring pianists can visit their local dealers to ask about the special financing, that apply to all new, in-stock qualifying Yamaha pianos. Both acoustic and digital pianos are offered in this promotion and provide great options for players of any skill level to begin or continue their musical journey. Each style of piano has unique advantages and can provide a rewarding experience, giving way for talent to bloom in the form of creative expression, skills and technique.

For over a century, Yamaha has blended a tradition of Japanese craftsmanship with modern materials and sound innovations to create pianos of exceptional tone and breathtaking beauty. Yamaha aims to support all music journeys and empower customers at all levels to fuel their passion and express themselves creatively.

About Yamaha

Yamaha Corporation of America is the largest subsidiary of Yamaha Corporation, the world-leading music and sound company based in Hamamatsu, Japan. The Yamaha team is committed to helping everyone progress, express, and connect through music and sound. We offer innovative, finely crafted, award-winning products for your musical journey, including pianos, brass instruments, woodwinds, strings, electronic keyboards, guitars, drums, and professional and home audio equipment.

