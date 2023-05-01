Leading Finance, Capital Markets and Restructuring Partner Lawrence G. Wee Joins Milbank

NEW YORK, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Milbank LLP is pleased to announce the addition of market-recognized finance, capital markets and restructuring partner Lawrence G. Wee to the Alternative Investments Group in New York.

Lawrence G. Wee (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to welcome Larry to Milbank," said Milbank Chairman Scott A. Edelman . "Larry is well-known as a substantively excellent lawyer with significant finance, capital markets and restructuring expertise, which will be invaluable as we continue to grow the capabilities of both our Alternative Investments and Financial Restructuring practices globally."

Mr. Wee has more than 25 years of experience advising clients on a broad range of financial transactions. His practice focuses on a variety of capital markets, liability management and finance transactions, as well as securities regulation and restructuring matters. Mr. Wee has represented creditors, borrowers, issuers, distressed investors, direct lenders and sponsors in a wide range of direct lending transactions, rescue financings, convertible note/preferred issuances, DIP financings, exit financings, restructurings, tender and exchange offers, consent solicitations and other financing transactions and issuances of equity-linked instruments.

"Larry has a stellar reputation as a go-to partner for unique liability management and other distressed and special situations transactions," said Dennis F. Dunne , Practice Group Leader of the firm's Financial Restructuring Group. "His arrival expands our capabilities and further solidifies Milbank's standing as one of the few firms with multiple, recognized finance partners focused in this area."

"We are excited to be adding a lawyer of Larry's quality and experience to our already-strong team," said Al Pisa , Practice Group Leader of the firm's Alternative Investments Group. "Larry's ability to provide high-level expertise across a broad spectrum of industries and financial transactions fits perfectly with our client base and culture. His versatility and market reputation will be tremendous assets for the firm."

Mr. Wee said, "Milbank is known globally for its work on sophisticated, precedent-setting transactions. The cross-practice collaborative nature of the firm provides the ideal platform for my practice, and I look forward to continuing to advise clients on their most complex matters while working as part of an industry-leading team of preeminent restructuring, finance, capital markets and litigation practitioners."

