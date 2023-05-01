G FUEL and VIZ Media Join Forces for Third "Naruto Shippuden" Energy Drink

G FUEL Rasengan is Available for the First Time as a Powdered Energy Formula at GFUEL.com

NEW YORK, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- G FUEL Energy announced today that Rasengan, its third flavor inspired by iconic anime Naruto Shippuden, is now available as a Collector's Box and tub at GFUEL.com while supplies last.

Channel your chakra! It's time to unleash the G FUEL Rasengan! G FUEL's latest team-up with Naruto Shippuden is inspired by the anime's incredible Rasengan technique, an energy attack wielded by very few rare and gifted shinobi – including Naruto Uzumaki himself! Available in a beautiful full-art Collector's Box complete with a 40-serving tub and an all-new and exclusive Naruto Shippuden Shaker Cup, G FUEL Rasengan is a tasty tribute to Japan's traditional flavored soda ice treats and a nod to the popsicle Naruto and Jiraiya share. Believe it!

G FUEL Rasengan is sugar free and packed with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. Each serving has only 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine plus proprietary energy and focus-enhancing complexes.

This delicious flavor is also available in a 16 oz can exclusively at The Vitamin Shoppe stores across the U.S. Fans can also pick up G FUEL's previous Naruto Shippuden flavor Sage Mode, a satisfying blend of white peach and pomelo. G FUEL also released an extremely limited-edition Miso Ramen flavor for April Fools' Day 2022, paying tribute to Naruto's favorite snack.

"The response to our Soda Ice Candy flavor at The Vitamin Shoppe stores has been tremendous, so we're excited to offer Rasengan as an Energy Formula for the first time," said G FUEL Founder and CEO Cliff Morgan. "We appreciate the opportunity to continue expanding our Naruto Shippuden product line alongside our partners at VIZ Media and cement G FUEL as the leading energy drink in the anime community. And are there more Naruto-inspired G FUEL flavors on the way? To borrow a phrase, 'Believe it!'"

Pick up Naruto Shippuden-inspired G FUEL Rasengan as a Collector's Box and tub now at GFUEL.com!

