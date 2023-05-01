Enlyte Honored with Two 2023 American Business Awards®

Enlyte Leadership Team and Enlytened Trends Report Receive Bronze and Gold Stevie® Awards for Excellence in Management and Publication

SAN DIEGO, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enlyte has been recognized by the American Business Association with two prestigious awards for its achievements in merging three leading companies into one brand as well as its efforts in developing an industry trends report.

Enlyte is the parent brand of Mitchell | Genex | Coventry, a leader in cost-containment technology, independent medical exams (IME), provider and specialty networks, case management services, pharmacy benefit and disability management. (PRNewsfoto/Enlyte,Mitchell International) (PRNewswire)

Enlyte won a Gold Stevie® Award for Best E-Book and a Bronze Stevie® Award for Achievement in Management as part of the 21st Annual American Business Awards® (ABAs). The ABAs are the country's premier business awards program.

Organizations operating in the US are eligible to submit nominations for the ABAs. Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on June 13. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.

The Enlyte leadership team was honored in the management category for its achievement in bringing three industry-leading organizations – Mitchell, Genex, and Coventry – together to unite and launch Enlyte, a brand committed to simplifying and optimizing property, casualty and disability claims processes and services. As one judge explained in the award comments, "Mergers and acquisitions for two companies is not easy … but adding a third and also having its leadership and team join? Very impressive. Congrats to these leaders who focused on people and operations."

The 2022 Enlytened Trends Report , which also recently won gold from the Muse Creative Awards, earned a Gold Stevie in the E-Book category. Noted one judge, "Enlyte's 'Enlytened Trends Report' is full of important information that is presented well with great headlines, content, infographics and graphics to complete the report. It takes complicated information and breaks it down with graphics that resonate with the audience."

The report was developed to provide data and trends analysis on a wide array of pressing issues for the collision and casualty markets, including the evolving workforce, vehicle electrification, supply chain impacts on the workers' comp industry, drug prices, as well as regulatory environment and expectations coming out of the 2022 election.

More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners. "It is very gratifying for us to be able to recognize the achievements of such a wide variety of organizations, teams, and individuals in the 21st ABAs, and we look forward to bringing them together in New York on June 13 to celebrate with them," said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards.

"To win not one, but two Stevie Awards for our accomplishments in 2022 speaks volumes about the dedication of the entire Enlyte team," said Nina Smith, president of customer and market operations at Enlyte. "Three companies coming together under a single brand to form a whole that is greater than its parts and, in the midst of that transition, creating a massive, data-driven report that provides our industry with insights that have informed key business decisions is certainly worth celebrating. We're honored to have these achievements and hard work recognized by the American Business Awards."

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2023 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA .

About Enlyte

Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Enlyte (www.enlyte.com) is the parent brand of Mitchell, Genex and Coventry, leaders in cost-containment technology, independent medical exams (IME), provider and specialty networks, case management services, pharmacy benefit and disability management. The Enlyte businesses align their joint industry expertise and advanced technology solutions in a combined organization of nearly 6,000 associates committed to simplifying and optimizing property, casualty and disability claims processes and services.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

