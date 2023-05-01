BUFFALO BUS WORKERS APPROVE NEW CONTRACT

Workers Secure Significantly Higher Wages, Additional Benefits

BUFFALO, N.Y., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bus drivers, mechanics, and fuelers represented by Teamsters Local 449 have voted overwhelmingly to ratify a new contract. The 62 bus workers are employed by Transdev Transportation and provide transportation at the University of Buffalo for students and faculty.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters) (PRNewswire)

"While battling upstate New York's unpredictable weather, our members play a critical role in ensuring that University of Buffalo students and staff make it to and from campus on time and safely," said Jeff Brylski, President of Local 449. "We are thrilled to have helped these essential workers secure an improved contract that reflects the important nature of their work."

The new three-year contract includes a 26 percent wage increase, three additional holidays, more vacation time, and improved pay penalties for cancelled runs.

"We wanted a contract that included wage increases and improved benefits – and Local 449 helped us get one," said Bernie Was, a fueler at Transdev Transportation and Local 449 member. "Our labor is instrumental in making sure students and professors get to campus on time – especially during finals week at the end of the semester. We are proud to be Teamsters and proud that our new contract is reflective of our hard work."

Teamsters Local 449 represents approximately 3,000 workers in various industries in Erie and Niagara Counties in New York state. For more information, visit teamsterslocal449.org.

Contact:

Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877

mmcquaid@teamster.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Teamsters Local 449