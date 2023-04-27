NetEase, Inc. Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2022 and Planned Publication of 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

NetEase, Inc. Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2022 and Planned Publication of 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

BEIJING, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NetEase, Inc. ("NetEase" or "the Company," NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999) today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.netease.com/ .

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to the IR Department, NetEase, Inc., NetEase Building, No. 399 Wangshang Road, Binjiang District, Hangzhou, 310052, People's Republic of China at the contact information listed above.

The Company today also announced that it will publish its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Report on April 28, 2023 , outlining the Company's progress and performance in key ESG areas. To view the report in full, please visit the ESG section on the NetEase IR website on or after April 28, 2023 .

About NetEase, Inc.

As a leading internet technology company based in China, NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase") provides premium online services centered around content creation. With extensive offerings across its expanding gaming ecosystem, the Company develops and operates some of China's most popular and longest running mobile and PC games. Powered by industry-leading in-house R&D capabilities in China and globally, NetEase creates superior gaming experiences, inspires players, and passionately delivers value for its thriving community worldwide. By infusing play with culture, and education with technology, NetEase transforms gaming into a meaningful vehicle to build a more entertaining and enlightened world.

Beyond games, NetEase service offerings include its majority-controlled subsidiaries Youdao (NYSE: DAO), China's leading technology-focused intelligent learning company, and Cloud Music (HKEX: 9899), China's leading online music content community, as well as Yanxuan, NetEase's private label consumer lifestyle brand.

NetEase's market-leading ESG initiatives are among the most recognized in the global media and entertainment industry, earning it inclusion in 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index, and 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, as well as receiving an "A" rating from MSCI. For more information, please visit: http://ir.netease.com/.

Contact for Media and Investors:

Margaret Shi

Email: ir@service.netease.com

Tel: (+86) 571-8985-3378

Twitter: https://twitter.com/NetEase_Global

View original content:

SOURCE NetEase, Inc.