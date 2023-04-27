Lug Unveils New Home Organization Line of Products on QVC, Continuing the Legacy of Their Successful Bag Line

ORLANDO, Fla., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lug, a renowned and trusted name in lifestyle bags and accessories, is excited to announce the launch of its innovative Home Organization line of products on QVC. This new collection builds upon the immense success of Lug bags and offers customers stylish and functional solutions for organizing their homes.

Now Available on www.QVC.com and www.LugLife.com: Lug Flatbed Multi-Purpose Organizer (PRNewswire)

Ami Richter, Co-Founder and Designer of Lug, shares her enthusiasm about the launch: "We are thrilled to introduce our Home Organization line on QVC. Our loyal customers have trusted Lug bags for years, and we believe our new home products will make their lives even more organized and efficient."

The Home Organization line includes various products such as storage bins, closet organizers, and travel accessories, all designed with Lug's signature flair for combining style and functionality. Each item is crafted with the same dedication to quality and attention to detail that has made Lug bags a household name.

"Given the tremendous success of Lug's handbags and accessories on QVC and the brand's unique approach to function, quality, organization and style, we are so excited to introduce this new collection to our growing storage and organization category," Allie Koscevic, DMM, Home Merchandising, QVC. "The entry into the home organization category is a natural extension for the Lug brand. The collection combines functionality with trendy prints and colors that our customers love. In addition, each piece was developed thoughtfully, focusing on quality and durability. We know our QVC customers will be so excited to welcome Lug into their homes in a new way."

"QVC is the perfect platform to showcase our new line of home products," says Jason Richter, Co-Founder and CEO of Lug. "Their focus on customer satisfaction aligns with our commitment to delivering top-notch products that make life easier and more enjoyable."

Lug's successful bags have been praised for their thoughtful designs and durable materials. The company believes that its new Home Organization line will be just as successful, thanks to the same quality, functionality, and style principles.

"As a company, we pride ourselves on offering practical solutions to everyday challenges," says Ami Richter. "Our new Home Organization line is a natural extension of our mission to provide customers with fashionable and functional products."

To learn more about Lug's Home Organization line and explore their range of innovative products, tune in to QVC during the April 27th Feel Good Find show at 6pm-8pm ET or visit https://lug.life/HomeOrganization.

About Lug:

Founded in 2005 by Ami and Jason Richter, Lug is a leading designer and manufacturer of lifestyle bags and accessories. Focusing on innovative design and attention to detail, the company offers various products, including travel bags, handbags, and accessories. Lug's mission is to provide customers with fashionable, functional, and durable products that make life more organized and enjoyable.

Lug has been featured in the media, including InStyle, O, The Oprah Magazine, and People StyleWatch, which has helped the brand to gain a loyal following among consumers. The brand has also been the official bag for the SAG Awards and Golden Globe Awards for multiple years, which is a testament to the quality and style of its products.

Lug will also be the presenting sponsor of The Walt Disney Company's most significant event of the year, at Destination D23 this September in Orlando, Fl, celebrating Disney's 100th Anniversary.

For more information, please visit www.luglife.com.

Pictured: Hitch Convertible Hanging Organizer, Cargo 2pc Collapsible Storage Bins, Stowaway 5 Shelf Hanging Organizer, Trolley 2pc 24 Pocket Drawer Organizer. (PRNewswire)

Lug Trolley 2pc 24 Pocket Drawer Organizers and Dolly 2pc 6 Pocket Drawer Organizer (PRNewswire)

