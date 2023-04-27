JAEGER-LECOULTRE ANNOUNCES ITS NEWEST GLOBAL AMBASSADOR: LENNY KRAVITZ

NEW YORK, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jaeger-LeCoultre is delighted to name Lenny Kravitz as a new Ambassador for the Maison. One of the preeminent rock musicians of our time, the singer, songwriter, producer, multi-instrumentalist, actor, designer and photographer is the archetype of the modern Renaissance man.

Since the very beginning of his career, Lenny Kravitz has been defiantly original, always following his own path, steadfast in his artistic vision. With a strong parallel between his creative philosophy and that of Jaeger-LeCoultre, the relationship with the Maison has come very naturally: "For creators, the most important thing is finding their voice, knowing what they represent and being true to their vision – while always staying open to new ways of thinking," he says.

A watch enthusiast since childhood, when he became fascinated by his father's chronographs, Lenny says: "I feel very drawn to Jaeger-LeCoultre. The way they combine such a high level of craftsmanship, design and function in their watches – that really resonates with me." "With his artistry, inventiveness and ability to transcend genres, Lenny epitomises Jaeger-LeCoultre's values and style," says Catherine Rénier, the CEO of Jaeger-LeCoultre. "We are delighted to have him represent our Maison."

One of Lenny's favourite watches is the Reverso, which he paired with a black silk jumpsuit and layered jewellery when he performed at the 2023 Oscars ceremony. An instantly recognisable design icon, the Reverso is an ideal match for a man whose innate sense of style was recognised last year by the Council of Fashion Designer of America (CFDA) with its 'Fashion Icon' award. Fusing 1970s bohemian influences with rockstar classics and fashion-forward statements, Lenny's nonchalant elegance makes even his most daring outfits look effortless and timeless.

"Beyond the function of a watch, style is very important – how it looks and the way it fits on your wrist. You have to really connect with it," he adds. "My Jaeger-LeCoultre pieces feel like they have always been there – they blend with me and their style is absolutely timeless. You can really make these watches your own and when you want to change the mood, change the vibe, they always fit. It's as if they become one with you."

Lenny's music has always blended inspirations from rock, blues, funk, and soul, fusing them into a unique and constantly evolving musical style that is matched by his distinctive and individualistic personal style. His renowned design work is confident and timeless with a boldly modern edge. Similarly to Jaeger-LeCoultre, Lenny's work in all of his creative endeavours is driven by a spirit of curiosity and constant exploration. He blends myriad influences and inspirations with innovative ideas so that every new creation is fresh, exciting – and distinctly his own.

Along with fellow Jaeger-LeCoultre Ambassador Anya Taylor-Joy, he recently completed the filming of a new campaign for the Maison, to be released in May.

About Lenny Kravitz

Regarded as one of the preeminent rock musicians of our time, Lenny Kravitz has transcended genre, style, race, and class over the course of a three decade-plus musical career. Reveling in the soul, rock, and funk influences of the Sixties and Seventies, the writer, producer and multi-instrumentalist has won four consecutive Grammy® Awards, as well as setting the record for the most wins in the 'Best Male Rock Vocal Performance' category. In addition to his eleven studio albums, which have sold 40 million worldwide, this multi-dimensional artist has segued into film, appearing as Cinna in the box-office hits, The Hunger Games and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire. Kravitz can also be seen in the critically-acclaimed films Precious and The Butler. His creative firm Kravitz Design Inc. touts an impressive portfolio of noteworthy ventures, including hotel properties, condominium projects, private residences, and high-end legendary brands like Leica and Dom Perignon. He was also recognised by the CFDA in 2022 with its 'Fashion Icon Award' for his role as not only one of rock's most esteemed musicians, but also a major fashion influence. Kravitz is also the author of Flash, a book that showcases unique rock photography. His recent memoir, Let Love Rule, landed on The New York Times' Best Sellers List. Lenny released his eleventh full length album, Raise Vibration, in 2018. He currently serves as the brand ambassador and global face for YSL Beauty's Y cologne. Most recently, he was selected as a 2023 Hollywood Walk of Fame inductee. Kravitz will release a new album in 2023.

Jaeger-LeCoultre: HOME OF FINE WATCHMAKING SINCE 1833:

In the serene setting of the Vallée de Joux, Jaeger-LeCoultre's Manufacture offers a special sense of belonging. It is here, inspired by the magnificent landscape of the Jura Mountains and guided by an unquenchable thirst for innovation and creativity, that La Grande Maison gets its soul. With all crafts brought together under one roof within the Manufacture, watchmakers, engineers, designers and masters of the decorative crafts give birth to fine watchmaking creations that combine technical ingenuity with aesthetic beauty and a distinctively understated sophistication. Known as the Watchmaker's Watchmaker, the Manufacture has expressed its relentlessly inventive spirit through the creation of more than 1,300 different calibres since 1833 – and it was this spirit that led to the birth of the Reverso in 1931. With its sleek, Art Deco lines and distinctive reversible case, the Reverso became a classic of 20th-century design and is one of the most immediately recognisable watches of all time – remaining a symbol of timeless modernity to this day. jaeger-lecoultre.com

