HAS TECHNOLOGY HELPED OR HINDERED HUMAN CONNECTIONS? LINGUIST JOHN MCWHORTER SHARES THE FASCINATING HISTORY OF HOW LANGUAGE UNITED US

CHANTILLY, Va., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- You might think you know your ABCs, but you're barely scratching the surface of language and letters, as Professor John McWhorter of Columbia University demonstrates in his enlightening 16-part series, Ancient Writing and the History of the Alphabet, which premieres exclusively on Wondrium on May 19, 2023.

The author and American linguist guides you on a journey to the very beginning of writing to understand how the many threads of history and linguistics came together to create our alphabet. With his trademark humor and conversational style, McWhorter makes this larger-than-life history as entertaining as it is fascinating.

"We've been speaking for possibly 2 million years and writing for less than 6,000—just what led to as weird and wonderful [of] an invention as writing, and how did that become the 26 letters of our alphabet? That intrigues me, and I want to share what I have learned with you," notes Professor McWhorter.

He covers some of the big questions of language that you've probably never considered but have fascinating answers for, such as:

Why do letters look the way they do?

Why does a letter like "C" exist when we already have "S" and "K"?

How did punctuation first develop?

And as you trace the movements and evolutions that helped shape the writing we use today, you will have the opportunity to see language in a whole new way, one that connects us in ways you may have never realized.

Dr. John McWhorter is Associate Professor of English and Comparative Literature at Columbia University. He is an author of more than 20 books. He also writes a weekly column for The New York Times and hosts the language podcast Lexicon Valley.

About Wondrium

Wondrium is a media production company that produces nonfiction, educational, video and audio content, including courses, documentaries and series featuring leading experts. Wondrium distributes content globally to consumers by way of its streaming services, Wondrium.com and through DVDs and downloads on TheGreatCourses.com, as well as via third-party platforms like Audible, Amazon and Roku. Wondrium provides resources that complement people's daily media habits, allowing them to pursue their passions, dig deeper into subjects, hone their habits, and find topics about which they will love to learn.

