FAIR Health Elects Christina Severin and Grace Wong to Board of Directors

NEW YORK, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FAIR Health, Inc., has elected Christina Severin and Grace Wong to its Board of Directors. A national, independent, nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing transparency to healthcare costs and health insurance information, FAIR Health is governed by a Board comprising leaders from all parts of the healthcare sector.

Ms. Severin is a leading healthcare executive with more than 25 years of experience and numerous accomplishments in managed care, delivery systems, health insurance, Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs), quality, public policy and public health. She has led Community Care Cooperative (C3) since the organization's launch in 2016, leveraging the proven best practices of ACOs throughout the country, building the organization on the collective strengths of its health centers and growing the organization to better serve MassHealth members throughout the commonwealth. Widely recognized for her achievements, Ms. Severin was honored for her leadership of a Top 100 Women-Led Business by the Boston Globe in 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019 and 2015, and named a "40 Under 40" honoree by the Boston Business Journal in 2013. That year, Ms. Severin was also profiled by the Boston Business Journal for its "Women Up" feature and named to its list of top healthcare executives to change roles in 2013. Ms. Severin's prior leadership experience includes serving as President and Chief Executive Officer of Beth Israel Deaconess Care Organization and as President of Network Health, a nonprofit Massachusetts health plan. Ms. Severin has taught classes in healthcare administration and management at Boston University, Harvard University and Northeastern University. She earned a Master of Public Health with a concentration in Health Services from Boston University School of Public Health, and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst.

Ms. Wong is the Principal of GYW Consulting, Inc., which provides healthcare consulting services to hospital systems, digital health start-ups, ACOs and others. She was the Chief Operating Officer at OneCity Health, the largest Performing Provider System in New York State. Previously, she was Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Medicaid Strategies and Network Services at Northwell Health, Head of Managed Care and Clinical Business at SUNY Downstate and Assistant Professor at SUNY Downstate School of Public Health, Head of Managed Care at NewYork-Presbyterian Healthcare System and Chief Financial Officer of its NYH Community Health Plan. Earlier, she was an investment banker, consultant and hospital administrator. She graduated from Columbia University with a double masters (Master of Business Administration and Master of Public Health) and has served on various boards, including Healthfirst and the New York Urban Coalition. She received a Recognition Award from the American Society for Public Administration.

"We enthusiastically welcome Ms. Severin and Ms. Wong to the FAIR Health Board," said Robert Parke, Chair of FAIR Health's Board of Directors. "They will greatly enrich the Board's deliberations."

"FAIR Health is honored to have Ms. Severin and Ms. Wong join this esteemed assembly of healthcare leaders," commented Robin Gelburd, President of FAIR Health. "Their record of service demonstrates deep knowledge of the complexities in the nation's healthcare sector that will make them valuable additions to our Board."

FAIR Health is a national, independent nonprofit organization that qualifies as a public charity under section 501(c)(3) of the federal tax code. It is dedicated to bringing transparency to healthcare costs and health insurance information through data products, consumer resources and health systems research support. FAIR Health possesses the nation's largest collection of private healthcare claims data, which includes over 41 billion claim records and is growing at a rate of over 2 billion claim records a year. FAIR Health licenses its privately billed data and data products—including benchmark modules, data visualizations, custom analytics and market indices—to commercial insurers and self-insurers, employers, providers, hospitals and healthcare systems, government agencies, researchers and others. Certified by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) as a national Qualified Entity, FAIR Health also receives data representing the experience of all individuals enrolled in traditional Medicare Parts A, B and D; FAIR Health includes among the private claims data in its database, data on Medicare Advantage enrollees. FAIR Health can produce insightful analytic reports and data products based on combined Medicare and commercial claims data for government, providers, payors and other authorized users. FAIR Health's systems for processing and storing protected health information have earned HITRUST CSF certification and achieved AICPA SOC 2 Type 2 compliance by meeting the rigorous data security requirements of these standards. As a testament to the reliability and objectivity of FAIR Health data, the data have been incorporated in statutes and regulations around the country and designated as the official, neutral data source for a variety of state health programs, including workers' compensation and personal injury protection (PIP) programs. FAIR Health data serve as an official reference point in support of certain state balance billing laws that protect consumers against bills for surprise out-of-network and emergency services. FAIR Health also uses its database to power a free consumer website available in English and Spanish, which enables consumers to estimate and plan for their healthcare expenditures and offers a rich educational platform on health insurance. An English/Spanish mobile app offers the same educational platform in a concise format and links to the cost estimation tools. The website has been honored by the White House Summit on Smart Disclosure, the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ), URAC, the eHealthcare Leadership Awards, appPicker, Employee Benefit News and Kiplinger's Personal Finance. FAIR Health also is named a top resource for patients in Dr. Elisabeth Rosenthal's book An American Sickness: How Healthcare Became Big Business and How You Can Take It Back. For more information on FAIR Health, visit fairhealth.org.

