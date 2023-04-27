CHRIS HARRISON, NORA ROBERTS, AND RANDY TRAVIS TO ATTEND 2023 UNBRIDLED EVE DERBY GALA

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Television and movie stars will grace the red carpet at next week's 10th annual Unbridled Eve Derby Gala. As an Official Kentucky Derby Event, the world-class, star-studded Gala draws local and national business leaders and horse racing industry professionals while celebrating film, television, music, comedy and sports.

New this year is a raffle for a flight of five hard-to-find Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon, which will help the event's charity beneficiaries, Blessings in a Backpack, and other impactful organizations. The auction runs from April 27 to May 5. You do not need to be present to win. Visit https://one.bidpal.net/unbridledeve2023 to learn more.

VIP GUESTS:

  • D.B. Woodside – Actor, "Lucifer" and "The Night Agent"
  • Chris Harrison – Previous host of "The Bachelor"
  • Lauren Zima – Entertainment Tonight correspondent
  • Macy Gray – Singer
  • Tricia Helfer – "Battlestar Galactica" and "Lucifer"
  • Randy Travis – Grammy-winning country music artist
  • Master P – Rap legend
  • Nick Vallelonga – Oscar-winning producer "Green Book"
  • Bob Guiney – "The Bachelor"
  • Nora Roberts – Best-Selling Author
  • Grace StankeMiss America 2023
  • Mike Mills – Co-founder, co-lead singer R.E.M.
  • Tonya York/Tammy York – (Co-Founders, Unbridled Eve Derby Gala)
  • Jean Cruguet – 1977 Triple Crown winner on Seattle Slew
  • Jareth Loveberry – 2023 Derby mount Two Phil's
  • James Graham – 2023 Derby mount Continence Game
  • Michael Kidd-Gilchrist – Basketball great
  • Lisa Leslie – Pro basketball player, Olympic gold medalist
  • Nadia Nadim – Racing Louisville Player
  • Cam Jordan and Mark Ingram – New Orleans Saints
  • Michael Bush – Former NFL running back University of Louisville player
  • Luke Hancock – Former University of Louisville basketball player
  • Warren Moon – NFL Hall of Famer

PERFORMANCES BY:

  • Robin Wilson – Gin Blossoms
  • Robin Zander – Cheap Trick
  • Tim Rushlow – Little Texas
  • Larry Stewart – Restless Heart
  • Richie McDonaldLone Star
  • Skip Martin – Kool & The Gang + Dazz Band
  • JD Shelburne
  • Rob Base

CONTACTS: To purchase tickets, visit www.unbridledeve.com or call 502.894.9768. Media inquiries and credentialing requests, visit www.unbridledeve.com/news/media/.

Specialty Bars: E11EVEN Vodka, Whiskey Thief, Alcohol Armor, William Grant & Sons, Campari, Castle & Key, Country Boy Brewery, Kentucky Straight Ice, Distilled Living.
Bourbons: Kentucky Peerless Distilling, Penelope, Whiskey Row, Off Hours, James E. Pepper, Barrel Craft, Filmland Spirits, Bardstown Bourbon, Fresh, Neeley Family Distillery.

New partner Jackson Family Wines is a family-owned company. Their collection of 40 wineries spans winegrowing regions, from California, Oregon, Washington to France, Italy, Australia, Chile and South Africa. In 2021, Jackson Family Wines announced Kendall-Jackson and La Crema as the Preferred Wines of the Kentucky Derby.

Win Sponsors: Climavision, Jackson Family Wines, Take Your Pick Liquors, Wayne and Kathy Richards. Show Sponsors: BrightSpring, Churchill Downs, Butchertown Grocery, Galt House Hotel, Home Depot Foundation, LHC Group, Nora Roberts Foundation, PNC.

Partners: Barry Wooley Designs, Cambium Marketing, Dillard's, Millennium, MPI, Ronaldo Jewelry, TOPS, Hawque Protection Group, PriceWeber, GLI.

