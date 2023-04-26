UL Solutions Opens North America Advanced Electric Vehicle Charging Laboratory in Northbrook, Illinois

The new facility marks the latest step in UL Solutions' strategy to support the automotive industry and manufacturers of electric vehicle charging systems and stations in the safe, secure and sustainable commercialization of related technologies.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science, has officially opened its North America Advanced Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Laboratory in Northbrook, Illinois. The facility will help enable EV charging original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and their suppliers with shorter development cycles, faster time-to-market and the ability to be more competitive in the global marketplace.

UL Solutions North America Advanced EV Charging Laboratory in Northbrook, Illinois. Pictured left to right: Yasmeen Bankole, outreach director, Office of U.S. Senator Richard Durbin, Jake Kaplan, district director, Office of U.S. Congressman Bradley Schneider, Peter Danos, suburban community outreach and grants coordinator, Office of U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth, Milan Dotlich, VP and GM, UL Solutions, Kathy Seegebrecht, regional VP, UL Solutions and Jeffrey Smidt, SVP, UL Solutions. (PRNewswire)

Adjacent to UL Solutions' global headquarters, the facility has capabilities for Level 1 and Level 2 alternating current (AC) EV chargers, direct current (DC) fast chargers and grid connectivity testing for vehicle-to-grid and distributed energy resources. It also features vehicle simulation equipment and a chamber to test EV chargers in various environmental conditions.

"The automotive industry is transforming. The global transition to EVs continues to fuel the need for safe, secure and sustainable new technologies for the future of mobility," said Jennifer Scanlon, president and CEO, UL Solutions. "The opening of this UL Solutions' EV charging laboratory in Northbrook is an important milestone in our global footprint strategy to support the industry in critical automotive markets – from Illinois to the wider Midwest, and from the United States to related markets globally."

At the new facility, UL Solutions will offer testing services for AC and DC EV chargers for passenger and light commercial vehicles, vehicle-to-grid connectivity and personnel protection equipment against the following Standards:

ANSI/UL 2202, the Standard for DC Charging Equipment for Electric Vehicles

ANSI/UL 2594, the Standard for Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (AC to AC)

UL 9741, Outline of Investigation for Electric Vehicle Power Export Equipment (EVPE)

ANSI/UL 2231-1, the Standard for Personnel Protection Systems for Electric Vehicle Supply Circuits; Part 1: General Requirements

ANSI/UL 2231-2, the Standard for Personnel Protection Systems for Electric Vehicle Supply Circuits: Protective Requirements for Protection Devices for Use in Charging Systems

ANSI/UL 2251, the Standard for Plugs, Receptacles and Couplers for Electric Vehicles

IEC 61851-1, Electric Vehicle Conductive Charging Systems — General Requirements

IEC 61851-22, Electric Vehicle Conductive Charging Systems — AC to AC Connections

IEC 62752, In-Cable Control and Protection Device for Mode 2 Charging of Electric Road Vehicles

IEC 62196 Series (-1, -2 and -3) Plugs, Socket-Outlets, Vehicle Connectors and Vehicle Inlets — Conductive Charging of Electric Vehicles

IEC 61851-23, Electric Vehicle Conductive Charging Systems — Part 23: DC Electric Vehicle Charging Station

IEC 61851-21-2, Electric Vehicle Requirements for Conductive Connection to an AC/DC

UL Solutions' North America Advanced Electric Vehicle Charging Laboratory is the company's latest step to enhance its testing capabilities to support automotive, EV charging and battery manufacturers in the safe, secure and sustainable commercialization of related technologies.

UL Solutions recently established an EV charging laboratory in Fremont, California, bringing local testing capabilities to EV manufacturers on the West Coast. The company also announced plans to open a battery testing laboratory in Auburn Hills, Michigan, in mid-2024. When completed, the facility in Auburn Hills will be one of the most extensive battery testing and engineering laboratories in North America.

About UL Solutions

A global leader in applied safety science, UL Solutions transforms safety, security and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in more than 100 countries. UL Solutions delivers testing, inspection and certification services, together with software products and advisory offerings, that support our customers' product innovation and business growth. The UL Certification Marks serve as a recognized symbol of trust in our customers' products and reflect an unwavering commitment to advancing our safety mission. We help our customers innovate, launch new products and services, navigate global markets and complex supply chains, and grow sustainably and responsibly into the future. Our science is your advantage.

Press Contact:

Steven Brewster

UL Solutions

ULNews@UL.com

T: +1 (847) 664.8425

UL Solutions logo (PRNewsfoto/UL Solutions) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE UL Solutions