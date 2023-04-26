Sedgwick launches Sidekick+, first-of-its-kind application using OpenAI GPT-4 tool

Smart technology to streamline the claims process and support more meaningful work experiences for claims professionals

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedgwick, a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions, has launched Sidekick, an industry-first integration using Microsoft's OpenAI tools and services to give claims professionals an advantage in their daily work.

Sedgwick Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Sedgwick) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewswire)

The application, which leverages OpenAI's GPT-4 technology, is Sedgwick's first use case of GPT. Designed for internal use within the company's secure Azure environment, Sidekick will allow Sedgwick colleagues to explore the impact of generative artificial intelligence (AI) performance and natural language processing on day-to-day tasks. It joins Sedgwick's existing set of tools powered by AI — including smart.ly, mySedgwick and viaOne — in transforming the way people interact with and leverage technology for better outcomes.

"Innovation is in our DNA," said Mike Arbour, CEO of Sedgwick. "Sedgwick is proud to be first in the industry to utilize GPT not only for improved claims documentation, but to show how much we value the human touch. Sidekick is designed to supercharge our claims professionals — to help them move through some of the administrative tasks of claims management at speeds never before possible. Automating important but routine aspects of our work processes will help them gain value from information more quickly, relay it back to our clients efficiently, and dedicate more time to the people whose care is entrusted to them."

As a first step, Sedgwick is integrating its industry-leading platforms already in use with Sidekick's AI capabilities to promote claims document summarization, data classification and analysis. Initial examples of how colleagues can effectively work alongside Sidekick include:

Scanning PDF documents to produce automated content summaries, and easily adding the highlights to the appropriate claim file.

Utilizing the application to quickly uncover key data to help complete tasks and meaningfully impact claims.

Sedgwick anticipates future iterations of the application may be able to produce entire claim summaries, identify risk factors on individual claims and programs, explore emerging data trends, and more.

"As part of Sedgwick's people first, tech forward and data driven approach to claims and productivity challenges, we are focused on three things," said Jason Landrum, Sedgwick's global chief information officer. "Communication and transforming the way we engage with people through different channels; automation of our processes and digitization of our tools; and innovation to leverage the latest advances in technology strategically but also securely. With Sidekick, we are leveraging evolving GPT technology for good – empowering the people who impact claims and finding ways to boost their engagement, job satisfaction and performance."

With 2,000 dedicated IT resources and data scientists, Sedgwick delivers superior technology-enabled solutions to many of the world's premier employers and insurers. The company's capabilities and systems are unparalleled, supporting virtually any kind of loss or claims program and prompting outstanding results: higher return on investment, decreased litigation, better understanding of customer concerns, faster resolution and improved overall satisfaction.

For more on Sedgwick's technology platforms and implementations, see sedgwick.com/solutions/technology.

About Sedgwick

Sedgwick is a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions. The company provides a broad range of resources tailored to clients' specific needs in casualty, property, marine, benefits, brand protection and other lines. At Sedgwick, caring counts; through the dedication and expertise of more than 31,000 colleagues across 80 countries, the company takes care of people and organizations by mitigating and reducing risks and losses, promoting health and productivity, protecting brand reputations, and containing costs that can impact performance. Sedgwick's majority shareholder is The Carlyle Group; Stone Point Capital LLC, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), Onex and other management investors are minority shareholders. For more, see sedgwick.com.

