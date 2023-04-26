SC Johnson and NGO Ocean Generation expand Ocean Academy programme beyond the classroom

Ocean Academy brings the importance of protecting the ocean and tackling plastic waste to young people.

New programme partners including Sea Trust Wales aiming to help reach more children outside of the classroom.

LONDON, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SC Johnson, maker of household consumer brands such as Mr Muscle®, Glade® and Duck®, is broadening its partnership with UK charity Ocean Generation to increase engagement among young people across the UK and provide education about the ocean and environmental sustainability.

The Ocean Academy programme: an open-source digital learning hub, with a toolkit of educational materials and accredited lesson plans for teachers and parents (PRNewsfoto/SC Johnson) (PRNewswire)

The partnership is working to identify ways to engage with more children, both in and out of the classroom through Ocean Academy, an open-source digital learning hub for teachers, educators and parents. With resources and funding from SC Johnson, Ocean Generation will launch residencies with new partners such as museums, aquariums and other non-formal education settings to engage with children beyond the classroom and increase opportunities for access to informal environmental education.

SC Johnson first partnered with Ocean Generation in 2022 as both organisations share a passion for addressing the ocean plastic crisis. In the partnership's first year, Ocean Academy reached 20,000 students and introduced more than 250 newly registered educators to deliver resources. SC Johnson has also helped bring Ocean Academy to 400 children in Merseyside, as part of its community engagement and sustainability work with Liverpool Football Club. The collaboration will continue this year through teacher training workshops with the club.

Sea Trust Wales, the marine conservation charity is the first to partner with and provide materials for the Ocean Academy programme. Based in Pembrokeshire, Sea Trust's mission is to raise awareness surrounding local marine wildlife and deepen the community's relationship with the ocean. The charity's catch-and-release aquarium along with its natural educational space are used to engage and educate visitors about marine life.

"We are thrilled to be expanding our partnership with SC Johnson to take Ocean Academy further outside of the classroom. We share a passion for educating on the ocean plastics crisis, and we are looking forward to what 2023 holds with partners like Sea Trust coming onboard," said Richard Hill, CEO Ocean Generation.

Alongside the push for extracurricular resources, Ocean Generation will continue to deliver in person lessons and digital outreach for schools and educators to bring the ocean to the classroom. Access will continue to be provided to all online resources.

More information on Ocean Academy can be found at bit.ly/myoceanacademy. Information on SC Johnson's sustainability efforts can be found at www.scjohnson.com/en/a-more-sustainable-world.

About Ocean Generation

Ocean Generation is an inclusive global movement that exists to restore a healthy relationship between humanity and the Ocean.

Established in 2009 by film producer Jo Ruxton, Ocean Generation have galvanised a growing wave of change by exposing the threat of plastic pollution to our health and the health of our Ocean. Their award-winning documentary 'A Plastic Ocean', was named by Sir David Attenborough as "one of the most important films of our time" and ignited mass public awareness about the impact of plastic on our Ocean. Today they address the full range of human actions threatening the Ocean with a particular focus on engaging young people.

No ordinary NGO, Ocean Generation combines the disruptive energy of a youth collective with a decade of on-the-ground experience in promoting Ocean action through science, storytelling, and film. Visit www.oceangeneration.org

About SC Johnson

Founded in 1886 and headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin USA, SC Johnson believes that a more sustainable, healthier and transparent world that inspires people and creates opportunities isn't just possible – it's our responsibility.

A heritage of innovation and bold, transparent decisions is why our high-quality products and iconic brands – including OFF!® Raid®, Glade®, Windex®, Scrubbing Bubbles®, Ziploc®, Mrs. Meyers Clean Day®, method®, Autan®, Baygon®, Mr Muscle®, Duck®, Lysoform® and more – are in homes, schools and businesses in virtually every country worldwide.

As a global, purpose-led company, we are committed to making the world a better place today and for future generations. That means relentlessly bringing our expertise in science, innovation and partnerships to bear on some of the world's most pressing environmental and health issues like reducing plastic waste and eradicating malaria. Around the world, we use our resources to unlock greater economic and educational opportunities for people and communities where access may be limited, but curiosity and potential are limitless.

See how SC Johnson is a Family Company At Work For a Better World by visiting scjohnson.com or joining us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

Please visit our dedicated UK LinkedIn page here: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/sc-johnson-uk

According to a 2022 survey, the top three environment and UK sustainability issues teachers see their students as being engaged in are recycling (72%), ocean plastic pollution (66%) and climate change (64%) (PRNewsfoto/SC Johnson) (PRNewswire)

SC Johnson logo (PRNewsfoto/SC Johnson) (PRNewswire)

