Probo Medical Acquires Ultra Select Medical

TAMPA, Fla., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Probo Medical ("Probo"), a leading global provider of medical imaging equipment, parts, repair and service, announced today the acquisition of Ultra Select Medical, LLC ("Ultra Select"). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Ultra Select, founded in 2009 in Charleston, SC, is a provider sales, service, maintenance, repair and training for ultrasound equipment. Ultra Select's team brings a long history of providing a deep solution set of products and services to meet healthcare organizations' ultrasound equipment needs. Ultra Select merged with Platinum Healthcare, LLC in 2022 and, today, the company provides distribution solutions for new ultrasound equipment through partnerships with original equipment manufacturers.

"Ultra Select has long been regarded as one of the premier sales and service providers for ultrasound equipment and a great partner to OEMs," said Michael Asmer, CEO of Probo Medical. "We look forward to working with the team at Ultra Select to support their customers with the breadth and depth of Probo's products, services and solutions."

Ultra Select CEO, W.C. Peeler, said, "As our business continues to grow and expand, we see this as a perfect time to align with Probo. We have known the Probo team well for decades and knew we would arrive at a day when we would come together. We are excited for what this combination will bring to our customers, OEM partners and employees."

Probo Medical is backed by Avista Capital Partners, a leading New York-based private equity firm with more than 40 growth-oriented healthcare businesses globally.

About Probo Medical

Probo Medical is a diversified supplier of refurbished diagnostic imaging equipment sales, service, rental, repair and installation of a vast array of imaging equipment, including ultrasound, c-arm, x-ray, mammography, fluoroscopy, MRI and CT. For more information about Probo Medical, visit http://www.probomedical.com/.

About Ultra Select Medical, LLC

Ultra Select Medical, LLC, founded in 2009, in Charleston, SC provides ultrasound sales, service, maintenance, repair and training solutions to healthcare facilities across the United States. For more information on Ultra Select Medical, LLC, visit https://ultraselectmedical.com/ and https://www.platinumhc.com/.

