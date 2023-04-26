Keebler Cookies Continues to Spread Magic with Make-A-Wish Partnership

For the Fourth Consecutive Year Keebler will Help Make Dreams Come True for Children with Critical Illnesses

PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To spread magic around World Wish Day on April 29th – the anniversary of the wish that inspired the founding of Make-A-Wish more than 40 years ago, Keebler and the global nonprofit continue their partnership for its fourth year by granting life-changing wishes for children who need it the most.

To date, Ernie and the Elves have donated $750,000 and are on track to donate $1 million this year with help from consumers who've purchased Keebler's specially marked Make-A-Wish Fudge Stripes™, which features a magical star-shaped center and the brand's iconic stripes in Make-A-Wish's signature blue. With their contributions, Keebler has been able to make children's lifelong dreams come true including:

Gigi, 12, who wished for a place to escape the burdens of her medical journey and was granted a treehouse full of her favorite things such as a reading nook, art desk, dumbwaiter and a screened-in back porch.

Olyvia, 14, who wished to visit her aunt in Beeville, Texas , during a school break was gifted a Texas adventure full of family time, riding horses and exploring a theme park.

Harrison, 9, who desired to make a wish in a volcano and was granted a family trip to Hawaii where they made unforgettable memories hiking to the top of the local volcanic rock.

Jacob, 4, who wished for a drum set so he could escape into music even on his toughest days and was gifted that plus a special concert for others to hear him.

"Keebler is all about creating magical moments for families. We appreciate our partnership with Make-A-Wish to help play a role in bringing this purpose to life," said Jess Bernard, Associate Brand Manager of Keebler Fudge. "Knowing we're helping to put a smile on a child's face even during their hardest days is what keeps us going."

You can shop Keebler's limited-edition Make-A-Wish Fudge Stripes at select retailers nationwide now through June 24th.

For additional information about Keebler, please visit Keebler.com and stay connected with Keebler on social media (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter).

About Keebler

The Keebler Elves make more than 30 varieties of delicious cookies and sweet treats made from quality ingredients, including the classic Fudge Stripes™, Chips Deluxe®, Sandies® and more. Ernie and the elves bring magic to family moments by delighting cookie lovers. Keebler® cookies are available at mass, grocery, and convenience stores nationwide. For additional information, please visit Keebler.com and stay connected with Keebler on social (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube).

ABOUT FERRERO

The Ferrero Group brings joy to people around the world with beloved treats including Kinder®, Nutella®, Ferrero Rocher® and Tic Tac®. Ferrero Group is one of the world's largest sweet-packaged food companies, with over 35 iconic brands sold in more than 170 countries. More than 35,000 "Ferrerians" are committed to helping people celebrate life's special moments with high-quality products. Commitment to the planet and communities in which we operate are at the heart of Ferrero Group's family culture. Our programs and partnerships ensure our work is environmentally sustainable and beneficial to local communities.

Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and has grown to more than 5,100 employees in 15 plants and warehouses, and eight offices in North America across the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. It has expanded its presence and portfolio with the addition of iconic brands such as Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Keebler®, Famous Amos®, Mother's Cookies®, and other distinctive cookie and chocolate brands. Follow @FerreroNACorp on Twitter and Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com .

About Make-A-Wish®

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Founded in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the #1 most trusted nonprofit operating locally in all 50 states throughout the U.S. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 24,000 volunteers across the country, Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 550,000 wishes in 50 countries worldwide; more than 360,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

