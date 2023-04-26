Jianpu Technology Inc. Files 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F

BEIJING, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jianpu Technology Inc. ("Jianpu" or the "Company") (NYSE: JT), a leading independent open platform for the discovery and recommendation of financial products in China, today announced it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 26, 2023.

The annual report on Form 20-F, which contains the Company's audited consolidated financial statements, can be accessed on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov and on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.jianpu.ai. Hard copies of the annual report on 20-F can be requested, free of charge, by contacting ir@rong360.com.

About Jianpu Technology Inc.

Jianpu Technology Inc. is a leading independent open platform for the discovery and recommendation of financial products in China. The Company connects users with financial service providers in a convenient, efficient, and secure way. By leveraging its proprietary technology, Jianpu provides users with customized search results and recommendations tailored to each user's particular financial needs and profile. The Company also enables financial service providers with sales and marketing solutions to reach and serve their target customers more effectively through integrated channels and enhance their competitiveness by providing them with tailored data, risk management services and solutions. The Company is committed to maintaining an independent open platform, which allows it to serve the needs of users and financial service providers impartially.

For more information, please visit http://ir.jianpu.ai.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Jianpu Technology Inc.

(IR) Oscar Chen, E-mail: IR@rong360.com

(PR) Amanda Hu, E-mail: Media@rong360.com

Tel: +86 (10) 6242 7068

Christensen Advisory

Suri Cheng, E-mail: suri.cheng@christensencomms.com

Tel: +86 185 0060 8364

Crystal Lai, E-mail: crystal.lai@christensencomms.com

Tel: +852 2232 3907

In US:

Christensen Advisory

Linda Bergkamp, E-mail: linda.bergkamp@christensencomms.com

Tel: +1 480 353 6648

