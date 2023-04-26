Introducing AnchorPoint Studios, a New NetEase Games Studio

AnchorPoint Studios is founded by industry veterans with a passion for creating immersive and engaging action-adventure games that offer social and multiplayer experiences

Based in Barcelona, Spain and Seattle , United States , AnchorPoint Studios is currently recruiting developers, artists and designers in office-based, hybrid and remote roles

The studio's motto is "Per aspera, ad astra" ("Through hardship, to the stars") which speaks to the team's desire to focus on building action-adventure experiences that take risks and journey deep into uncharted territory

HANGZHOU, China and BARCELONA, Spain, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES, HKEX: 9999), a leading internet and game services provider, has announced the establishment of a new game studio called AnchorPoint Studios as part of its games division NetEase Games.

AnchorPoint Studios is founded by Paul Ehreth, a game director and designer with more than 20 years of experience building games for PC and console. Paul has worked on titles such as Control and Halo and is joined by a talented team, including head of operations Pere Torrents and other colleagues with decades of combined experience in the industry and whose past work includes games such as Halo, Ghost of Tsushima, Red Dead Redemption 2, and The Division.

AnchorPoint Studios is dedicated to developing action-adventure games for console and PC that push the boundaries of entertainment and bring elements of surprise into the gameplay. While its main hub will be in Spain, the studio has close to 100 roles open in Europe and North America, seeking developers, technical artists, or designers to work in its offices, remotely, or in a hybrid capacity.

"We're so excited to officially drop our anchor in Barcelona, the hometown of my great-grandparents, and start building a strong team for our journey of exploration together with NetEase Games. Our studio's motto is 'Per Aspera, Ad Astra' ('Through hardships, to the stars') because what we're attempting to build is an adventure that will stay fresh and provide a unique experience that will surprise people each time they play. We're grateful to NetEase Games for giving us the creative freedom and resources to build an interconnected world that will expand beyond games and reach into other mediums as well," says Paul Ehreth, founder of AnchorPoint Studios.

"When we met Paul, we immediately realized he had the passion to create truly magical worlds, with experiences that are surprising and offer something new every single time they are played. At NetEase Games, we believe in giving creators the ability to build games of lasting quality that will be played for many years to come. We know AnchorPoint Studios is reaching for the stars and we'll make every effort to help them get there," says Simon Zhu, president of global investments and partnerships, NetEase Games.

About NetEase, Inc.

As a leading internet technology company based in China, NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase") provides premium online services centered around content creation. With extensive offerings across its expanding gaming ecosystem, the Company develops and operates some of China's most popular and longest running mobile and PC games. Powered by industry-leading in-house R&D capabilities in China and globally, NetEase creates superior gaming experiences, inspires players, and passionately delivers value for its thriving community worldwide. By infusing play with culture and education with technology, NetEase transforms gaming into a meaningful vehicle to build a more entertaining and enlightened world.



Beyond games, NetEase service offerings include its majority-controlled subsidiaries Youdao (NYSE: DAO), China's leading technology-focused intelligent learning company, and Cloud Music (HKEX: 9899), China's leading online music content community, as well as Yanxuan, NetEase's private label consumer lifestyle brand.



NetEase's market-leading ESG initiatives are among the most recognized in the global media and entertainment industry, earning it inclusion in 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index, and 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, as well as receiving an "A" rating from MSCI. For more information, please visit: http://ir.netease.com/.



About NetEase Games

NetEase Games, the online games division of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999), is a leading global developer and publisher of video game IP across a variety of genres and platforms. NetEase Games' development and publishing slate include titles such as Harry Potter: Magic Awakened, Knives Out, and Naraka: Bladepoint, and partnerships with major entertainment brands such as Warner Bros and Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary). NetEase Games also supports the growth and development of its innovative global studios in Canada, Europe, Japan and the United States. For more information, please visit https://www.neteasegames.com/

