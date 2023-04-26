CoinFlip's New Crypto Platform 'Olliv' Aims to Make Cryptocurrency a Simple Part of Everyday Life

Award-Winning Company, CoinFlip, Introduces Accessible and Safe Solutions for 'Olliv Us' to Participate in the Digital Economy

CHICAGO, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinFlip, a leading fintech company powered by cryptocurrency, announces today a new chapter of growth and product evolution with the launch of 'Olliv,' a safe, inclusive, self-custody-powered crypto platform delivering financial services in the digital economy accessible to everyone. Olliv is breaking down the exclusivity barrier of cryptocurrency and offering a space that welcomes the next generation of investors to the digital economy while serving as an onramp for the future of blockchain utility and tokenized assets. The Olliv platform provides a frictionless way for consumers to buy, sell, send, receive, and swap assets securely stored on a self-custodial wallet, removing the uncertainty of unknown third-party custodians. Leveraging CoinFlip's existing network of crypto ATMs and award-winning customer service, Olliv serves to bridge the gap between physical and digital investing, expanding accessibility to this emerging technology.

Olliv by CoinFlip (PRNewsfoto/CoinFlip) (PRNewswire)

Olliv recognizes the future of crypto isn't about who's already in it, it's about onboarding new users and propelling mass adoption. Education, simplicity, and ease of use are at the core of Olliv's ethos, as the platform looks to offer guidance and insights that make it easier to achieve financial freedom. Packaged in user-friendly software, Olliv enables 'Olliv Us' to participate in the digital economy in a way that makes customers feel safe, supported, and in control.

"With the launch of Olliv, our goal is to demystify cryptocurrency and create an inviting community for everyone. We aim to welcome customers with open arms into this next step toward financial revolution, regardless of their financial knowledge or background," said Ben Weiss, CEO and co-founder of CoinFlip. "We're always looking for ways to invest in our customers that will contribute to the future of DeFi. We are confident our self-custodial model, a key value of CoinFlip's business since inception, will pave the path for a significant and much-needed shift in the industry. We look forward to continued growth and innovation in the coming year as we get one step closer to on-ramping the next generation of crypto investors."

Amongst its suite of services, Olliv features an intuitive interface for secure transactions and state-of-the-art encryption. Olliv also offers CoinFlip's award-winning 24/7 live customer service and provides educational resources via user-friendly content. The platform's commitment to transparency ensures users have visibility to all applicable fees, which are amongst the lowest in the industry, while trusted payment integrations enable secure and seamless payments.

"We envision a future where everyone can participate in the digital economy and utilize their holdings to make everyday purchases and gain access to previously hard-to-buy assets such as precious metals, real estate, and energy, without the need for frustrating third-party intermediaries," said Rory Herriman, Chief Technology, Digital, and Strategy Officer of CoinFlip. "Our vision for Olliv is to innovate and break down barriers around safety, security, and sovereignty, to empower people to invest and give them individual ownership of their assets thanks to the accessibility cryptocurrency provides."

Olliv is creating a unique space for people to join the crypto ecosystem at a pivotal point where technology and use cases for digital currency are rapidly evolving. The company will continue to grow its offerings and add additional features to support a user throughout their financial lifecycle. With a commitment to providing services that disrupt the traditional finance system, Olliv is poised to become a leader in the fintech space, providing essential services for all users, regardless of level of experience.

Amid challenging market conditions, CoinFlip remained a trusted resource for customers showcasing dedication to industry compliance and transparency. In doing so, the company demonstrated impressive growth, nearly doubling its headcount and expanding its ATM presence to Puerto Rico, Canada, and Australia. The company's 2022 revenue exceeded $100 million and its team is projected to grow by 23% by the end of 2023. CoinFlip's exceptional growth has been recognized by Crain's Chicago Business, which named it the No. 1 fastest-growing company in Chicago for two consecutive years and by Inc. 5000, where it has ranked within the top 100 in 2021 and 2022. With the launch of Olliv, CoinFlip solidifies its position as a leader in the financial revolution fueled by cryptocurrency and blockchain technology.

Starting today, Olliv is offered in the United States and Puerto Rico, except for Alaska, Iowa, New York, Oregon, Nevada, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Vermont with intentions to expand in accordance with local regulation. To learn more about Olliv and to sign up, please visit Olliv.com.

About Olliv by CoinFlip

Olliv is a next-generation financial services platform powered by cryptocurrency that offers consumers a safe, inclusive, and supportive on-ramp to financial freedom. The omnichannel offering includes the Olliv digital platform and the CoinFlip network of cryptocurrency ATMs. With more than 4,000 machines in 49 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, Canada, and Australia, Olliv leverages CoinFlip's network of cryptocurrency kiosks to bridge the gap between physical and digital currency and introduce crypto to the masses. Olliv was founded as CoinFlip in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago. To learn more, visit Olliv.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CoinFlip