Cable One® Extends Partnership with Arbor Day Foundation to Plant 130,000 Trees

PHOENIX, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Arbor Day, Cable One® is pleased to announce it has extended its partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation to plant trees on behalf of customers who switch to paperless billing. Now in its ninth year, the partnership has resulted in 130,000 trees being planted in markets and national forests across the company's 24-state footprint.

"Planting trees in forests of greatest need can have a substantial impact on surrounding animals, plants, and communities," said Dan Lambe, Chief Executive at the Arbor Day Foundation. "We are encouraged by Cable One's passion to help create a greener future through the power of trees and we look forward to the continued impact that we can have together."

Paperless billing is part of the company's ongoing efforts to offer customers more choices while reducing their impact on the environment. Paperless billing also provides customers with secure online access to their statements, payment options and account history.

"We're excited to extend our partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation and help make a positive impact in the communities we serve," said Trish Niemann, Cable One Vice President of Communications Strategy. "By choosing paperless billing and online statement delivery, customers can join us in protecting our environment while at the same time enjoying the convenience and security that paperless billing offers."

According to the Arbor Day Foundation, Cable One's efforts have resulted in avoiding and sequestering more than 324,866 metric tons of carbon; avoiding and removing more than 874 tons of air pollution; and avoiding more than 43,719,710 gallons of water runoff.

For more information about Cable One's corporate social responsibility efforts, visit ir.cableone.net/esg.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc. is a leading broadband communications provider committed to connecting customers and communities to what matters most. Through Sparklight® and the associated Cable One family of brands, the Company serves more than 1.1 million residential and business customers in 24 states. Powered by a fiber-rich network, the Cable One family of brands provide residential customers with a wide array of connectivity and entertainment services, including Gigabit speeds, advanced Wi-Fi and video. For businesses ranging from small and mid-market up to enterprise, wholesale and carrier, the Company offers scalable, cost-effective solutions that enable businesses of all sizes to grow, compete and succeed.

