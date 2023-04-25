An immersive program that brings about a new audio-visual experience

HAIKOU, China, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the participation of ambassadors in China from 11 countries who show specialties and cultural characteristics of their respective countries, "The World's Specialty (Season III)" on Hainan TV has come to an end. As China's first large foreign cultural and economic exchange program created by Hainan TV, "The World's Specialty" has attracted great attention and enthusiasm from all walks of life in China and won a high reputation in the field of public diplomacy and embassies in China ever since its launch in 2021.

"The World's Specialty (Season III)" on Hainan TV Comes to an End (PRNewswire)

On the basis of the Season I and Season II, "The World's Specialty (Season III)", with a focus on program quality improvement and multi-media promotion, adopts XR technology to provide different scenarios from 11 countries in Asia, Africa, Europe and America. Through the virtual interactive presentation of "the door of time and space", "giving a list of specialties" and "announcing the winner of the world's specialties", the program shows a great sense of cultural exchange and specialties experience.

Led by the ambassadors in China, we share specialties from Asia, Africa, America and Europe. We follow the ambassadors to visit different countries. Durian, seafood, cocoa beans, red wine, dates, clothing...All look immersive. By showing the cultures and specialties of different countries, the live stage arouses the audience's strong resonance. In order to ensure good quality, we enter the countries of origin. Ambassadors in China present the good quality of the specialties from their respective countries with deep affection and sincerity, and the "specialties recommenders" recommend specialties skillfully and extensively.

Regarding the program form, the Ambassador of El Salvador in China said, "I have participated in many TV program recordings, but this is my first time to experience such a kind of scenery and technology." Trinidad and Tobago's ambassador in China said, "The stage created with virtual reality technology makes me immersed and impressed."

"The World's Specialty", with the initial intention of Hainan Free Trade Port for international communication creation, searches for the right ways to cooperate and exchange in art, life and specialities and finds a long-distance course for Hainan Free Trade Port and even China to make international communication by means of multi-media promotion.

SOURCE Hainan TV