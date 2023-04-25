Techceuticals Announces Relaunch with an Expanded Focus on the Pharmaceutical Industry

CLEVELAND, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Techceuticals, a leading provider of manufacturing training and services, is excited to announce its relaunch with an expanded focus on the pharmaceutical industry. The company has undergone a comprehensive rebranding, including a new website, logo, and the appointment of a new Technical Director, Jesus Lopez.

The shift in focus comes as the company aims to provide a broader range of services and expertise to pharmaceutical manufacturers. Techceuticals now offers four main services: Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Training, Formulation and Process Assistance, Manufacturing of Trial Units, and Laboratory and Facility Rental.

Jesus Lopez, the newly appointed Technical Director, brings a wealth of experience in the pharmaceutical industry to the Techceuticals team. He is responsible for overseeing the company's operations and ensuring that the highest quality standards are met in the delivery of its services.

Lopez commented, "We are thrilled to bring our expertise and passion for excellence to the pharmaceutical manufacturing sector. With our new focus, we will continue to deliver the high-quality training and support services that our clients have come to expect from Techceuticals."

Techceuticals is a subsidiary of Federal Equipment Company, a global leader in the supply of used process equipment and services for the pharmaceutical, chemical, plastics, and related process industries. Justin Kadis, President of Emerging Businesses at Federal Equipment Company, also expressed his enthusiasm for the company's new direction.

"Techceuticals has built a solid reputation in the nutraceutical industry, and we are confident that this success will translate to the pharmaceutical market as well. Our investment in the relaunch of Techceuticals demonstrates our commitment to supporting the growth and development of pharmaceutical manufacturing companies worldwide," said Kadis.

With its expanded focus and broadened service offerings, Techceuticals is well-positioned to become a go-to resource for pharmaceutical companies seeking outstanding training, process assistance, and manufacturing support. The company's dedication to delivering high-quality services, combined with its experienced team of professionals, will undoubtedly contribute to the continued success of Techceuticals and its clients.

For more information about Techceuticals and its range of services including upcoming courses, visit the company's newly launched website at https://techceuticals.com/.

About Techceuticals

Techceuticals is a leading provider of pharmaceutical manufacturing training, formulation and process assistance, manufacturing of trial units, and laboratory and facility rental services. As a subsidiary of Federal Equipment Company, Techceuticals is dedicated to helping pharmaceutical companies around the world improve their manufacturing processes and achieve operational excellence. To view the Techceuticals lab in 3D, visit https://techceuticals.com/explore/.

