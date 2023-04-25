SKYY® Vodka Furthers Commitment to Water Conservation Through a Multi-Year Partnership with The Ocean Foundation

The partnership will help restore the planet's waterways and protect the environment.

NEW YORK, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SKYY® Vodka proudly announces today a multi-year partnership with The Ocean Foundation (TOF), the only community foundation for the ocean, dedicated to reversing the trend of destruction of ocean environments around the world. The partnership, inspired by both organizations' belief that water matters, will help drive awareness, education, and action towards helping to conserve and restore the planet's waterways.

To help support the conservation of not only the Pacific, but all of Earth's oceans, SKYY will be providing a donation to the newly created "For the Blue Fund" with The Ocean Foundation. To further conservation efforts, SKYY will also be organizing numerous beach cleanups, educational workshops, and events alongside The Ocean Foundation in communities throughout the country.

"We are thrilled to partner with an organization as committed to environmental conservation and sustainability as The Ocean Foundation, and look forward to helping support their ongoing initiatives to make our oceans and our planet a better place for years to come." said Sean Yelle, Campari Sr. Category Marketing Director.

The Ocean Foundation identifies trends, and anticipates and responds to the growing needs and urgent issues related to ocean health and sustainability; it strives to strengthen the knowledge and expertise of the ocean conservation community as a whole. Over the past 20 years, TOF has moved more than $84M towards the conservation and restoration of the ocean.

"We are thrilled to join SKYY in our new multi-year partnership to help conserve our planet's waterways and protect our environment," said Mark J. Spalding, President, The Ocean Foundation. "For over 20 years, The Ocean Foundation has strived to bridge a philanthropy gap to support the communities that need this funding for marine science and conservation the most. As the only community foundation for the ocean, The Ocean Foundation raises every dollar we spend and we appreciate the support of corporate partners like SKYY to help us change the future of the ocean together."

About SKYY Vodka

SKYY Vodka was born in San Francisco in 1992 and is steeped with the innovative and progressive spirit of California. Conceived by a first generation American inventor looking to create the world's smoothest vodka, SKYY revolutionized vodka quality with its proprietary quadruple-distillation and triple-filtration process. SKYY Vodka is made with water enhanced by minerals, including Pacific minerals sourced from the San Francisco Bay Area, and filtered through California Limestone. Like many things that originate in San Francisco, SKYY grew from a tiny startup into what it is today. To learn more, visit SKYY.com. Please enjoy SKYY Vodka responsibly.

About Campari Group/Campari America

Campari Group is a major player in the global spirits industry, with a portfolio of over 50 premium and super premium brands, spreading across Global, Regional and Local priorities. The Group was founded in 1860 and today is the sixth-largest player worldwide in the premium spirits industry. Campari Group has a global distribution reach, trading in over 190 nations around the world with leading positions in Europe and the Americas. Campari Group is headquartered in Sesto San Giovanni, Italy, and owns 22 plants worldwide with its own distribution network in 23 countries. The shares of the parent company, Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (Reuters CPRI.MI - Bloomberg CPR IM), have been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001.

About The Ocean Foundation

As the only community foundation for the ocean, The Ocean Foundation's 501(c)(3) mission is to support, strengthen, and promote those organizations dedicated to reversing the trend of destruction of ocean environments around the world. It focuses its collective expertise on emerging threats in order to generate cutting-edge solutions and better strategies for implementation. The Ocean Foundation executes core programmatic initiatives to combat ocean acidification, advance blue resilience, address global marine plastic pollution, and develop ocean literacy for marine education leaders. It also fiscally hosts more than 55 projects across 25 countries.

