Horatio hosts first client summit and announces new innovative 92,000 sq foot headquarters in Santo Domingo

Founded to put employees first, Horatio serves 100+ US clients with an employee base of 1,400 bilingual agents

NEW YORK, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Horatio , the customer service company behind viral e-commerce, rapidly-growing tech companies, today announces it expanded its Santo Domingo office footprint to keep redesigning customer service and BPOs as we know it. The new space located at Metro Plaza in Santo Domingo, is 92,000 sq feet and represents a critical milestone in Horatio's expansion. To announce this, Horatio hosted its first client summit designed to immerse the company's American and international client-base with the country's rich culture and booming economy. According to the World Bank, the Dominican Republic is one of the fastest growing economies in Latin America and the Caribbean this last decade.

(PRNewswire)

Founded in 2018 by three Columbia Business School classmates, CEO Jose Herrera , COO Alex Ross and CFO Jared Karson – Horatio is a pioneer in the CX field that maintains a human connection to challenge the notion that the face of customer service needs to be led by robots.

"The call center job I held as a teenager and the recollection of offices feeling claustrophobic; where displays are dark, there is no collaboration, and everyone is calling to complain, are essential to Horatio's ethos," said Jose Herrera, Horatio CEO and co-founder. "We aim to build the complete opposite of a sweatshop environment and wanted to build office space in Latin America that provides everything employees would get at a fast-growing startup in the United States – bright, open, co-working roundtables where you can actually ask your teammates questions," he added.

Horatio's state-of-the-art headquarters is designed with a flexible, open environment and includes a full onsite bilingual daycare to support new parents – along with a gym, a yoga room, and an outdoor terrace for mental health benefits. The company hosts bi-weekly activities to foster community growth and support .

"Within a few weeks of working with Horatio, we decreased our SLA to under 24 hours and were left with such a dedicated team that at times, we forget we didn't hire them," said Joel Fuster, Senior Digital Experience Manager at Super Coffee .

Horatio recently ranked number eight on Inc Magazine's fastest growing companies list . For more information please visit www.hirehoratio.com or follow @HireHoratio @HireHoratiord.

CONTACT: carly@wildflowerpr.co

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Horatio