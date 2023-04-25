Customized Build-A-Bear Gifts Sure to Make Mom Smile This Mother's Day

Capture their voices as a sweet surprise and forever treasured gift for Mom with Build-A-Bear's Record Your Voice personalization

ST. LOUIS, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE: BBW) is the perfect destination to surprise the most special moms in your life. Mother's Day is Sunday, May 14th and the Build-A-Bear Mother's Day Giftshop has a variety of gifts ideas for those special people honored as mothers. Gift selections are available for all mothers including expecting moms, first-time moms, and even those additional special mom roles like grandmother, aunt, pet mom or plant mom. Personalized gifts are some of the most valued, and Build-A-Bear provides the opportunity to give mom a gift that will be treasured forever with the Record Your Voice option, which can capture the sweet voices of loved ones in a plush bear for a forever keepsake.

Think beyond the traditional bouquet this Mother's Day with the Build-A-Bear FURever Flower Shoppe, including this Pastel Bouquet Bear! (PRNewswire)

Build-A-Bear Workshop provides the opportunity to give a gift the most special moms in your life will treasure forever.

CAPTURE THOSE SWEET VOICES TO LAST FOREVER

Mothers everywhere agree that you can blink and it feels like the children have grown into adults, so this Mother's Day capture the memories with a recording of kids' sweet little voices and give her the gift she will treasure for a lifetime. Guests can utilize the Record Your Voice option instore and even online, with a recorded personalized message that can be placed inside a wide selection of furry friends. Delight Mom with a squeeze of the plush paw and the voices of her favorite people saying "I love you, Momma" or listen as she giggles in delight with a favorite misspoken word like "psghetti" for a sentimental keepsake for years to come. A surprise message from grown adult children is just as special too! See the featured Record Your Voice experience from videos by Build-A-Bear fans here.

THOUGHTFUL GIFT GIVING WITH HEARTBOX

Grandmothers, aunts and mothers-in-law play very special roles in life, and Build-A-Bear has the perfect Mother's Day gift for these extraordinary people with its selection of specially curated HeartBox gift boxes. The HeartBox gift box collection offers an assortment of products that are elegantly packaged and designed to surprise and delight. Each HeartBox features its own exclusive teddy bear designed by Build-A-Bear, that can be customized with a personal voice message directly from the gift-giver, enabling every HeartBox to be truly one-of-a-kind. Additional items in the gift box include items such as candles, journals, tumblers, or tea. Mother's Day HeartBoxes include Flowers for Mom Box, You're the Best Box, Thinking of You Box and You're A Peach Box.

THIS FLOWER SHOPPE MAKES FLOWERS LAST FUREVER

Think beyond the traditional bouquet this Mother's Day with the Build-A-Bear FURever Flower Shoppe. Items include the Pastel Bouquet Bear Gift with its textured pastel rose fur, sparkly nose and plush flower bouquet. Guests can even add a floral scent to this huggable bear. Additional items available in the FURever Flower Shoppe are the newly released Cute Plush Cactus and a Plant Parent Bear Gift, perfect for celebrating and honoring the popularity of plant moms. No watering required!

MATCHING MOMMY AND ME PAJAMAS MAKE BREAKFAST IN BED EXTRA SPECIAL

Did you know that Build-A-Bear offers a matching family sleepwear line in its new Pajama Shop ™? Build-A-Bear knows that teddy bears and pajamas are a recognizable part of bedtime routines for many. With a variety of pajama patterns, the company now brings its new Spring Flowers Collection in time for Mother's Day. The all-over pastel floral pattern can brighten Mother's Day morning with breakfast in bed in these cute and cozy jammies with mom, kids, and even furry friends all matching. See how family PJ fans are enjoying these snuggly pajamas for the whole crew here.

About Build-A-Bear®

Build-A-Bear is a multi-generational global brand focused on its mission to "add a little more heart to life" appealing to a wide array of consumer groups who enjoy the personal expression in making their own "furry friends" to celebrate and commemorate life moments. Nearly 500 interactive brick-and-mortar experience locations operated through a variety of formats provide guests of all ages a hands-on entertaining experience, which often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection. The company also offers engaging e-commerce/digital purchasing experiences on buildabear.com including its online "Bear-Builder", the animated "Bear Builder 3D Workshop" and its age-gated, adult-focused " Bear Cave ". In addition, extending its brand power beyond retail, Build-A-Bear Entertainment, a subsidiary of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc., is dedicated to creating engaging content for kids and adults that fulfills the company's mission, while the company also offers products at wholesale and in non-plush consumer categories via licensing agreements with leading manufacturers. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. posted total revenue of $467.9 million in fiscal 2022. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com.

Build-A-Bear(R) is a global brand kids love and parents trust that seeks to add a little more heart to life. (PRNewsfoto/Build-A-Bear Workshop) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Build-A-Bear Workshop