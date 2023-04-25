Construction of WOW!'s All-Fiber Network Advancing Rapidly in Greenville County, South Carolina

Upstate South Carolina residents and businesses can soon experience WOW!'s multi-gig speeds and full suite of advanced services

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband services provider, today announced construction of its all-fiber network is well underway and the company anticipates offering its high-speed Internet services to consumers in Mauldin, South Carolina in the coming months.

On the heels of leasing a facility in Greenville County to support local operations and welcoming WOW! veteran Dominick Silvio into the role of local director, WOW! is making swift progress toward bringing its comprehensive portfolio of products and services to the Upstate region in the near future. WOW!'s expansion into South Carolina is part of the company's continued initiative to build new markets non-adjacent to its existing network and deliver its advanced fiber technology and award-winning customer service to residents across its growing footprint. With these expansions, WOW! plans to reach 400,000 new homes passed by 2027, increasing its total passings by 21%.

"Since announcing our plans to bring WOW!'s state-of-the-art services and offer additional choice and flexibility for broadband options to Upstate South Carolina less than a year ago, we've made tremendous progress toward activating our first customers in the region," said Robert DiNardo, corporate SVP of market expansion at WOW!. "We're thrilled to bring our blazing fast speeds to consumers and delight them with our dedication to being a positive force in the community and offering outstanding customer service."

Residents in Mauldin, followed by additional Greenville County communities including Five Forks, Fountain Inn, Piedmont and Simpsonville, will soon be able to stay connected with WOW!'s all-fiber network and fastest speeds available, including residential symmetrical Internet speeds up to 5 Gbps. Subscribers will receive the necessary equipment upfront to get started along with WiFi at no extra cost, unlimited data, and no annual contracts. WOW! will also offer WOW tv+ , reliable home phone plans, and WOW! mobile powered by Reach .

About WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient and high-performing network that passes nearly 2 million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 15 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida, including the new all-fiber network in Central Florida. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, home phone, mobile phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized nine times by the National Association for Business Resources as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For in the Nation, winning the award for the last five consecutive years and making the 2022 Top 101 National Winners list. Visit wowway.com for more information.

