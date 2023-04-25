BUNDL Fertility Announces First-Ever Industry Offering That Consolidates Treatment, Medication Costs into One Plan with Financial Guarantee Backing

BUNDL with Medications increases financial accessibility to premium fertility care for one in eight US patients experiencing infertility

HOUSTON, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BUNDL Fertility (BUNDL)™, a multi-cycle fertility services bundling program that packages multiple treatment cycles together at one reduced, up-front cost, announces BUNDL with Medications℠, a new partnership with InspireRx™, a specialty online fertility pharmacy program, that allows aspiring parents to consolidate treatment and medication costs into one plan

BDL-Logo-FINAL-Color Logo (PRNewswire)

BUNDL gives intrauterine insemination (IUI) and in vitro fertilization (IVF) patients the option to purchase a bundle of discounted treatment packages that best suit their fertility needs and offers eligible patients the opportunity for a financial guarantee of up to a 100% refund if treatment is unsuccessful. This multi-cycle pricing approach allows aspiring parents to build a unique fertility plan that financially prepares them for more than one treatment cycle, lessening their financial weight and increasing their chances of success.

A first-of-its-kind industry offering, BUNDL with Medications ℠ increases financial accessibility to premium fertility care and improves the patient experience by giving aspiring parents greater peace of mind and financial freedom to concentrate more on building their families and less on the financial burden of fertility care. The offering can be paired with all BUNDL programs, including BUNDL Guard, a financial guarantee program for IVF patients that offers a 100 percent refund of the program price if unsuccessful. BUNDL Guard includes multiple retrievals and unlimited transfers, and patients must meet specific criteria to be eligible for the program.

"Science and technology in reproductive medicine have significantly advanced over the last 30 years, and aspiring parents are finding more success today with reproductive technologies than ever before," says TJ Farnsworth, Founder and CEO of Inception Fertility™, the parent company to BUNDL and InspireRx. "However, financial accessibility remains a barrier for so many people needing quality services. To celebrate the scientific advancements, we have to ensure people can access them, and through BUNDL with Medications, we are paving a stronger road to that accessibility."

According to the Society for Assisted Reproductive Technology, more than 70 percent of fertility patients require more than one treatment cycle before they are successful. Prescription costs can be especially stressful as medications throughout even one cycle can change. Through BUNDL with Medications, patients will have a clearer understanding of the cost upfront.

For clinics and fertility providers, BUNDL with Medications, increases their efforts to provide exceptional patient care as they understand the impact of prescription costs on a patient's emotional well-being during treatment.

"We are thrilled to not only expand our service line offerings to patients but to clinical practices as well. Through BUNDL with Medications they can offer their patients more financial options in their family building journeys," says Cheryl Campbell, Director of Operations at BUNDL. "By combining medication and treatments costs, providers can help their patients start their treatment plans sooner and with less stress."

About BUNDL™

With BUNDL, fertility patients can easily build a BUNDL of treatments that best suits their needs. Where BUNDL shines is that we put together your BUNDL of treatments at a discounted cost, bringing you peace of mind and giving you fertility financial freedom.

At BUNDL, our goal is to allow you to take back control of your fertility by making your fertility experience as easy and fulfilling as possible. We understand how overwhelming the entire process of fertility uncertainty is.

For fertility practitioners, BUNDL is another opportunity to provide patients with a unique plan tailored to their specific needs, resulting in higher patient retention and success rates.

About Inception Fertility™

Inception Fertility™ (Inception) is a family of fertility brands committed to helping patients build their own families. Built by patients for patients, Inception's purpose is to achieve the highest bar in experience, science and medicine in an effort to enhance each patient's experience and achieve better outcomes. Inception's medical experts are leading pioneers in fertility care. Our doctors are some of the first to use breakthrough assisted reproductive technologies (ART) – including in vitro fertilization (IVF), preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) and fertility preservation services – and they continue to lead the industry by building on these technologies by through development, research and thought leadership.

Through its growing family of national organizations – which includes The Prelude Network®, the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in North America; Pathways Fertility, clinics that provide affordable, individualized and high quality care; MyEggBank®, one of the largest frozen donor egg banks in North America; BUNDL Fertility™, a multi-cycle fertility service bundling program; HavenCryo™, a long-term reproductive preservation and storage solution provider and NutraBloom®, a premium lifestyle brand with expertly formulated supplements to support individuals' health and wellness goals for preconception – Inception is working to deliver on its promise to push the envelope of what is possible for exceeding patient expectations.

Media Contact:

Mia Humphreys

239-297-6592

MHumphreys@kruppagency.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Inception Fertility