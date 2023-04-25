Arrive Logistics Opens Two New Offices and Sets Tone for Growth in 2023

Leading freight brokerage demonstrating accelerated growth to support headcount, volume, and multimodal expansion

AUSTIN, Texas, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrive Logistics , a leading multimodal transportation and technology company headquartered in Austin, Texas, has announced the opening of its two newest offices, located in Phoenix, Ariz. and Columbus, Ohio. The additions demonstrate Arrive's rapidly rising position amidst a challenging market and industry consolidation.

The offices represent Arrive's fourth and fifth newly opened locations within the last year, which debuted its San Antonio, Tampa, and Guadalajara locations in 2022, bringing its total footprint to seven offices. Fueling this expansion is Arrive's plan to strategically grow headcount in key departments including sales, product development, data science, and business operations.

The announcement of Arrive's new office openings comes on the heels of the organization surpassing a personal best $2.35 billion in 2022 revenue. Arrive also added multiple employment recognition awards in the last year, most recently named a "Top Tech Employer" by the Austin Business Journal, and has earned three carrier of the year honors from Fortune 500 companies in Q1 2023, alone, including a second consecutive honor from The Home Depot.

"Maintaining the scalability and success of Arrive will only accelerate as we focus on what is most important to our partners: quality service, pricing, and relationships," said Matt Pyatt, Arrive Logistics CEO and co-founder. "Our continued investments in these key areas allow us to maintain growth that outperforms our peers and serves to benefit our customers, carriers and employees."

Both of Arrive's new offices in Phoenix and Columbus are hiring. Job postings for open positions can be found at www.arrivelogistics.com/careers . Arrive's Phoenix location resides at 4940 South Wendler Dr., Tempe, Az. 85282 while the Columbus office is located at 500 W Broad St, Columbus, Ohio, 43215. The two offices add more than a combined 26,000 square feet of additional space.

