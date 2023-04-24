California Pizza Kitchen Announces Launch of Domestic Re-Franchising Program

--Casual Dining Leader Accelerates Domestic Franchise Expansion Plans--

COSTA MESA, Calif., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- California Pizza Kitchen (CPK), the creator of California-style pizza, announced today the launch of its re-franchising program as part of its domestic franchise offering. As CPK looks to strategically expand its presence, the brand is now open to partnering with experienced multi-unit restaurant operators looking to purchase existing CPK locations in select markets within the United States.

This announcement builds on the momentum of California Pizza Kitchen's international and domestic franchise openings last year as well as the launch of its domestic franchise program in December of 2021. The brand's global presence includes over 180 locations in 10 countries and U.S. territories, including 44 international franchise locations and 17 domestic franchise locations in airports, casinos, and stadiums across the U.S. In addition to its domestic expansion, CPK recently entered several key international markets with openings in three new countries – Chile, Costa Rica, and Canada – as well as two new locations in India.

"We're tremendously proud of the progress we've seen with our franchise program, and we're eager to continue expanding our reach and to introduce CPK to more diners nationwide," said Giorgio Minardi, Executive Vice President of Global Development and Franchise Operations at California Pizza Kitchen. "As part of this next phase of growth and development, we're looking forward to partnering with experienced multi-unit restaurant operators that share our same commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer service that has fueled CPK's growth since its inception in 1985."

California Pizza Kitchen provides franchisees flexibility with customizable menus, design layouts and multiple daypart offerings so that each location can individually align with its consumer needs and thrive within their market. California Pizza Kitchen prioritizes catering to franchisees' needs, providing them with the tools and resources required, including expanding technology and mobile capabilities for each location, best-in-class training and development in all areas of the business. These key differentiators have positioned the brand as an attractive investment by experienced multi-unit operators.

"California Pizza Kitchen's reputation as a leader in the restaurant industry is possible because of the dedication of our owners and operators to providing an exceptional customer experience at CPK restaurants across the globe, day in and day out," said Jeff Warne, CEO of California Pizza Kitchen. "As we move ahead with this next stage of growth, we look forward to building on our already strong foundation while continuing to develop CPK's unique franchise offering."

As California Pizza Kitchen continues to drive its strategic expansion in markets throughout the U.S. and continue the growth momentum through 2023 and beyond, the brand seeks qualified franchisee partners who are passionate about spreading CPK's California creativity and cuisine. To learn more about franchise development opportunities and available markets with California Pizza Kitchen, visit www.cpk.com/franchise.

