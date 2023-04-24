Blaze Pizza Heats Up International Expansion with New Franchise Operator in Bahrain

Leading Fast Casual Franchise Pizza Concept Continues Growth Trajectory with Latest International Multi-Unit Development Agreement

LOS ANGELES, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blaze Pizza , the nation's leading fast-casual franchise pizza concept, announced today it is fueling its international expansion in Bahrain with a multi-unit development agreement to open two new locations and acquire an existing Blaze Pizza in Bahrain's capital, Manama. The franchise agreement marks another milestone in the brand's continued growth around the globe, with 25 international locations across Canada, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates.

Blaze Pizza logo. (PRNewsfoto/Blaze Pizza) (PRNewswire)

Spearheading the latest international development is Nabeel Dabwan, President and principal owner of NAD Tradings, a leading Bahrain-based international restaurant group and current Cinnabon® operator. As part of the deal, Dabwan is acquiring one existing restaurant in Manama and will open two additional locations by 2025. Dabwan is currently in the process of finding sites for the two new Blaze Pizza restaurants, focusing on areas with heavy foot traffic and easy consumer access. The Bahrain locations will feature Blaze Pizza's signature pizzas, including the popular Build Your Own option, as well as salads, desserts, and a selection of beverages.

"Over the years, Blaze Pizza has positioned itself as a leader in the fast casual segment and we're thrilled to have the opportunity to build upon the momentum the brand has established in the U.S. now in our home country of Bahrain," said Nabeel Dabwan. "As a country that places an emphasis on savory cuisines and dishes, I'm confident the Bahraini people will be excited to have a new, fast-casual dining option that delivers an unmatched dining experience and delicious pizza with fully customizable options to fit their dietary and personal preferences."

Blaze Pizza's expansion in Bahrain is part of the company's commitment to fuel its development efforts outside the U.S. following the appointment of its CEO, Beto Guajardo, earlier this year. Guajardo brings over 20 years of experience in franchise development after previously overseeing the international business at Focus Brands, where he successfully led the expansion of the company's global footprint.

"We believe that Blaze Pizza has the potential to be a truly global brand, and we are excited to work with international franchise partners, like Nabeel and his team, who share our vision for growth and success," said Beto Guajardo, CEO of Blaze Pizza. "Bahrain is a vibrant market with tremendous potential. With the exceptional experience Nabeel has in restaurant franchising and our understanding of consumer preferences, I have no doubt we will see tremendous results. We look forward to supporting this expansion and Nabeel's growth with Blaze Pizza in Bahrain."

Blaze Pizza is currently seeking experienced, qualified multi-unit franchisees globally and in markets throughout the U.S. Visit BlazeFranchising.com for more information about development opportunities and stay connected with @BlazePizza on all social media platforms.

About Blaze Pizza

Founded in 2011, Blaze Pizza is the nation's leading fast-casual pizza franchise concept with more than 330 restaurants across 38 states and 6 countries. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Blaze Pizza is committed to delivering a one-of-a-kind customer experience and unparalleled high-quality products. Known for its savory artisanal pizzas and customizable made-to-order menu featuring fresh, natural ingredients, Blaze leads the industry in menu innovation and product excellence. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades including Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, as well as #1 spots on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers and Franchise Times' Fast and Serious list. Visit blazepizza.com for additional information and stay connected @BlazePizza.

Contact:

Morgan Assenmacher

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

massenmacher@fish-consulting.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Blaze Pizza