2023 Cheongju International Craft Competition submission until May 7th, total prize money is 143 million won

CHEONGJU, South Korea, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cheongju Craft Biennale Organizing Committee (Chairman LEE, Beom-Seog, Mayor of Cheongju City) accepts online submissions for the '2023 Cheongju International Craft Competition' on the official website (http://ccbcompetition.com) until May 7 (Sun).

There are two fields for submission: Craft Competition, which calls for craft works, and Craft City Lab Competition, which calls for proposals. Regardless of nationality, anyone over the age of 18 can apply.

In the Craft Competition, one person or one team can submit one piece without restrictions on genre or material. Only works produced between 2021 and 2023 can be submitted. The first round will be announced in early June, and those who have passed the first round will receive their actual works. Final results will be announced in August.

The grand prize winner of the Craft Competition will receive a total of 60 million won in prize money. Awards are awarded according to the details of awards such as gold, silver and bronze awards. This time, four categories were newly established: Young Artist Award, Partner Award, Popularity Award, and Residency Award. The Partner Award with the Biennale's official partner company and the Popularity Award, determined by expert and audience evaluation, will announce the final winners at the closing ceremony.

The theme of the Craft City Lab Competition is 'Craft and City'. Competition theme is a city where crafts and humans coexist. One person or one team can apply for one project. Only applicants selected in the first screening will be subject to the second PT screening in early June. The final winner must complete research and writing by August this year.

The winners of this year's competition are provided with the ZEROBASE promotion in connection with Seoul Auction Blacklot, Korea's leading art auction company.

Artwork can be submitted on the official website(http://ccbcompetition.com). For related inquiries, please proceed only by e-mail cbcompetition2019@gmail.com.

Meanwhile, the Cheongju International Craft Competition started in 1999 and has produced about 1,800 award-winning works by artists from 50 countries. It has led the flow of world crafts. The winning works of this competition will be exhibited for 45 days from September 1st to October 15th in Cheongju, Korea and people can meet it through exhibitions and publications of award-winning works at the 2023 Cheongju Craft Biennale.

