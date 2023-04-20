Simpro names Gary Specter as CEO to lead new era of growth

Renowned growth-driven leader appointed to guide Simpro to new heights

DENVER, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpro, a leading total business management software for commercial and residential trade service businesses, is pleased to announce that the company's Board of Directors has appointed Gary Specter as the company's Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Specter brings over 30 years of leadership experience to the role with a strong operational and transformational track record at customer-focused organizations. He has been instrumental in driving SaaS growth in emerging markets, enabling and scaling partner ecosystems and driving profitability.

"After a thorough and extensive review," said Bruce Gordon, Executive Chairman of Simpro, "the board is pleased to have appointed Gary Specter, who is a dynamic, growth-driven leader with proven success in building strong teams, driving revenue and exceeding financial and customer expectations. Gary possesses the qualifications and expertise to lead Simpro into its next stage of success."

Specter has served in leadership roles at Adobe, Magento, NetSuite and IBM. Immediately prior to joining Simpro, Specter served as President at Cart.com. While in this leadership role, Specter was instrumental in increasing revenue to over $200M in ARR.

Specter chose Simpro because of the direct impact they have on simplifying field service management and helping trade contracting businesses find clarity in the chaos. With more than 200,000 users working in commercial and residential trades worldwide, Simpro allows field services businesses to gain control of the entire customer lifecycle from initial contact to final payment and is the tool they count on to improve their business efficiency and make smarter decisions.

"I'm extremely excited to join Simpro," Specter said. "I am coming on board at an exciting time in the company's journey. My goal is to build on the strong foundation of the company and lead Simpro to the next level."

About Simpro

Simpro is the total business management software platform for commercial trade service businesses. From job quoting and scheduling to inventory tracking, invoicing and everything in between, Simpro's smart technology solutions and expert long-term support help businesses build, repair and power their future with complete control over operations.

Founded in 2002 by an electrical contractor and headquartered in Brisbane, Australia, Simpro supports more than 8,000 businesses and 200,000 users worldwide in the electrical, plumbing, HVAC, security and fire protection industries with 700+ employees in six global offices. To learn more about Simpro, visit our website .

