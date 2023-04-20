Robo & Kala: the world's thinnest and lightest 2-in-1 laptop is now available for online purchase

Robo & Kala takes home 2023 Red Dot Awards for revolutionary design, perfectly balancing productivity and portability

DUBLIN, Calif., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Robo & Kala, a cutting edge global technology brand and revolutionary pioneer in the computer and laptop industry, released its latest 2-in-1 laptop on December 15th 2022 and is now available for purchase through its official online store at https://shop.robo-kala.com. It has been widely recognized for a revolutionary design with ultimate productivity and recently has been awarded the 2023 Product Design Red Dot Award, adding credibility to its quality and design.

Robo & Kala 2-in-1 laptop is a state-of-the-art mobile computing device with industry-leading design, offering unparalleled portability, exceptional battery life of up to 20 hours, excellent performance, high-end configuration, versatility, user experience, and affordability, making it a perfect combination of portability and productivity.

It adopts the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen3 processor, the world's first 5-nanometer ARM-based Windows PC platform, and boasts a thickness of only 7.3mm and a weight of just 690g. Featuring an ultra-clear upscale AMOLED touch screen, a magnetic dual-mode keyboard with Bluetooth + Pogo pin connectivity, and a 4096 level pressure sensitive stylus, this product is an avant-garde and intelligent mobile computing device that is perfect for consumers worldwide.

Through its Kickstarter campaign, Robo & Kala 2-in-1 laptop has received widespread recognition and support from backers in over 30 countries and regions. Backers have praised the device for its exquisite design, fast performance, extra-long battery life, delicate display screen, and smooth stylus. These positive reviews have bolstered the team's confidence in their product, reaffirming their commitment to delivering first-class portable mobile computing devices to more consumers worldwide. With over 2 billion Windows users globally, Robo & Kala 2-in-1 laptop is poised to be a top choice for consumers seeking an exceptional computing experience.

About Robo & Kala

Robo & Kala, a cutting edge global technology brand and revolutionary pioneer in the computer and laptop industry, founded in December 2020. The brand name represents the integration of human and machine in the Internet of Everything era, breaking from tradition to pursue continuous innovation.

Robo & Kala is committed to providing consumers with innovative high-tech products and an exceptional brand experience. Through a deep understanding of customer needs, the brand developed new products and solutions with the latest technologies and concepts to create value for customers. Robo & Kala focuses on developing a series of consumer-oriented products that are based on the ARM architecture energy-efficient computer system, 5G communication technology, and integrate computing power of CLOUD and AI. For more information, visit https://www.robo-kala.com/

