CALGARY, AB, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Recover Inc. ("Recover") is pleased to announce the achievement of two historic milestones since commencing commercial operations in November 2021; the production of 3,000,000 gallons of negative carbon distillate fuel and the avoidance of 100,000 metric tonnes of greenhouse gas "GHG" emissions.

Recover is a leading Waste-to-Fuel company focused on recycling waste that is created nearly every time a well is drilled. Recover's first-of-a-kind Lodgepole Facility, operating in Western Canada, culminates fifteen years of research and development and the successful commercialization of the Corporation's Waste-to-Fuel technology.

Recover Achieves Historic Milestones (CNW Group/Recover Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"These accomplishments represent what Recover is today" said Stan Ross, President & CEO of Recover. "We are a proven technology company that is operating one of the largest Waste-to-Fuel facilities in the entire world. Since commercializing our technology, Recover's avoided GHG emissions are the equivalent to removing more than 15,000 passenger vehicles off the road. And we are just getting started."

By recycling this waste, Recover's technology not only reduces landfill volumes, but it also avoids substantial GHG emissions. According to leading GHG consulting firm, Life Cycle Associates LLC, Recover's distillate fuel has a negative carbon intensity and ranks favorably against competing Waste-to-Fuel technologies.

In addition, Recover is actively pursuing a US expansion and recently received a permit from the Railroad Commission of Texas to build its next facility in the heart of the busiest market in the world. Construction of this facility is scheduled to start later this year and the facility will be located directly on a landfill in Howard County Texas. This facility will be capable of producing more than 12,000,000 gallons per year of negative carbon intensity distillate fuel, while avoiding over 400,000 metric tonnes of GHG emissions per year. This project will mark the start of a long and prosperous growth phase resulting in the of recycling waste, reducing landfill volumes and substantial reductions in GHG emissions.

Recover plans to replicate its existing technology in North America to more than twenty possible expansion sites where there is limited, if any, competition and upon full commercial rollout Recover could avoid upwards of 8 million metric tonnes of GHG emissions annually while producing more than 240,000,000 gallons per year of negative carbon intensity distillate fuel. Recover is committed to playing a pivotal role in the fight against climate change through the expansion its proprietary technology to maximize the recycling of waste and avoidance of GHG emissions.

Recover would like to thank its customers, transport service providers and vendors, employees, Board of Directors, and stakeholders, for working together to accomplish these historic milestones.

For more information, please visit www.recover-energy.com

