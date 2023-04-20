Office Star Products brings new cubicle systems to the online marketplace of Madison Liquidators

MADISON, Wis., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Liquidators has increased their product offering by adding new cubicle systems by Office Star Products to the marketplace. The Systems Series is a high-quality product line which includes cubicle desks, storage and partitions to create workstations. This new systems furniture elevates cubicle options for the online marketplace and brings greater customization to employee workspaces.

Cubicle furniture is a timeless space saving solution that allows an office worker the privacy they need to perform their daily tasks. Cubicle desks provide ample work area within a partitioned space as opposed to a freestanding desk in an open office. Placing several cubicle desks together with their interlocking panels allows for the creation of a pod for multiple employees, which can become a highly effective workstation for a collaborative team.

The goal of Madison Liquidators to offer the OSP series is to allow customers to modernize and create a more stylish workspace. The Systems Series by OSP brings cubicle desks into the modern office with innovative designs. Cubicle walls will offer three different heights which help customize the amount of privacy and noise employees receive. Premium selections of the OSP Systems Series will feature plexiglass dividers for a more open office setup which bridges the gap between traditional and modern cubicle desks. A variety of finish colors and accessories will also add to the personalization of the workstations.

In order to make the buying process as smooth as possible, Madison Liquidators has equipped their customer support team to meet the needs of customers at every step. OSP System Series cubicles, as a type of systems furniture, can have multiple moving parts. Decisions such as correct sizing and materials, to renderings for an office space will have a guiding hand, accessible when needed.

The full Systems Series office cubicle inventory is just one product line which seeks to modernize traditional office solutions. As new partnerships and series emerge, expect to see even more cubicle systems available at the Madison Liquidators online marketplace.

