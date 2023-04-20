Nutrition for Longevity™ and Apollo Health™ Announce a Partnership to Provide the Bredesen Protocol ® Diet -- KetoFLEX 12/3™ -- for Home Delivery

BURLINGAME, Calif., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutrition for Longevity, a science-backed meal delivery and lifestyle intervention company, and Apollo Health, a provider of proven programs to optimize cognition and reverse dementia, are pleased to announce a partnership that will offer a fresh, chef-curated meal delivery service based on Apollo Health's KetoFLEX 12/3 diet.

KetoFLEX 12/3 diet supporting brain health will be available for delivery.

The clinical findings of noted Alzheimer's researcher, Dr. Dale Bredesen, show that the KetoFLEX 12/3 diet supports brain health by using a mildly ketogenic, plant-rich, highly nutritive diet combined with nightly fasting of a minimum of 12 hours with at least three before bed. This whole food diet emphasizes sustainable, local, and seasonal non-starchy vegetables from every color of the rainbow, combined with an adequate amount of clean protein and generous amounts of healthy fat.

Nutrition for Longevity's founding belief that a long, healthy life begins with what's on your plate perfectly dovetails with Apollo Health's approach to changing your biochemistry by providing optimal conditions for your brain to thrive. Dr. Bredesen has identified over 36 factors (metabolic derangement, poor nutrient status, lack of trophic support, and exposure to toxins, etc.) that can trigger "downsizing" in the brain, all of which can be addressed by using the Bredesen Protocol offered through Apollo Health.

Meal plans will be available to order beginning June 1st, 2023, from both the Apollo Health and Nutrition for Longevity websites.

