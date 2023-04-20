Class Technologies Acquires CoSo Cloud

Acquisition Further Expands Class into Corporate and Government Training Markets

WASHINGTON, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Class Technologies Inc ., the global leader in synchronous virtual classrooms, today announced the acquisition of CoSo Cloud LLC (CoSo), a technology and services company that provides secure private cloud managed services, custom software applications, and expert professional services for the Federal and Corporate markets.

Class Technologies Inc. (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to expand our support for learning and development across the Federal and Corporate training markets," said Michael Chasen, co-founder and CEO of Class. "The acquisition of CoSo Cloud brings to Class substantial experience and proven expertise to broaden our reach to global corporations, Federal government agencies, and high-consequence businesses of all sizes."

The combination of Class and CoSo will deliver workforce development solutions to both companies' customers and the market at large:

Class brings its product and services expertise in the Higher Education and K-12 markets.

CoSo brings its managed services expertise, enriching enterprise applications for the Federal and Corporate markets where security and compliance are crucial requirements. This includes high consequence meetings, virtual trainings, and eLearning platforms for the Federal government with FedRAMP authorization; and commercial certifications to comply with Federal regulations such as HIPAA, HITRUST, GDPR, IPEDA, and more.

With the addition of the CoSo team, Class will bring together an industry leading team of technologists, compliance experts, and education experts that will serve 10M+ users representing 1,500+ institutions worldwide.

The acquisition expands Class' ability to support distributed workforce development and training with government and Federal agencies, and corporate learning teams globally, with added security and compliance protection regardless of the virtual classroom.

With the acquisition, CoSo will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Class and will continue to support a diverse range of virtual eLearning, high-consequence meetings, and training products, including Adobe Connect, Class, and Zoom. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"We are thrilled to join together with Class on a shared vision," said Glen D. Vondrick, former CEO and now GM of CoSo Cloud, a Class company. "Together, we are one global team united and capable of driving the next generation of virtual training, eLearning, and high-consequence meetings solutions to serve all industries and preferences of our customers."

About Class Technologies, Inc.

Class is software developed by Class Technologies Inc., a company founded by edtech pioneer Michael Chasen. Class enables the secure and active learning of 10M+ users from 1,500+ institutions worldwide and is the largest provider of virtual classroom software for education. Class is headquartered in Washington, DC with staff around the world. Schedule a demo at class.com and follow us on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok at @WeAreClassTech.

About CoSo Cloud

CoSo Cloud LLC provides secure private-cloud managed services, custom software applications, and expert professional services for high-consequence virtual training and eLearning. Global enterprises and government agency customers rely on CoSo to complete their Adobe Connect, Adobe Learning Manager and Class solutions when security, compliance, and reliability requirements demand more from virtual meetings and learning management systems. CoSo Cloud is an Adobe, Class Technologies, SAP, and Zoom partner.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Class Technologies Inc.