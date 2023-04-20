Chamberlain Coffee Brings A New Wave Of Innovation With Ready To Drink Latte Launch

Emma Chamberlain's Gen-Z coffee brand launches new coffee format exclusively at Walmart

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chamberlain Coffee, the leading coffee lifestyle brand and brainchild of Emma Chamberlain , announced today the launch of their new line of Ready To Drink (RTD) plant-based cold brew lattes. The highly anticipated release brings fans the same high-quality product they've come to expect in a new convenient format. Through an exclusive collaboration with Walmart, fans will be able to shop the RTD lattes on shelves nationwide.

As a nod to the playful nature of the brand, Chamberlain Coffee's flavor line-up includes Mocha Latte, Cinnamon Bun Latte, Vanilla Latte and a traditional Cold Brew Latte. Each of the four flavors are naturally sweetened with date syrup, containing only 1g of sugar, and dairy-free, made with almond milk & coconut cream. Housed in colorful and decorative cans that pull inspiration from the brand's signature characters to allow fans to find a flavor and a can to match every mood.

"I don't believe convenience should sacrifice quality. I developed these canned lattes for people who want to enjoy a delicious, high-quality latte, even on the busiest of days. This launch, inspired by my daily cold brew recipe, is especially exciting for me because it's a product I have been dreaming of making since we started the brand," said Chamberlain Coffee Founder, Creative Director and Investor Emma Chamberlain. "We're inspired by all of the ways you can enjoy coffee, and are eager to continue exploring innovative coffee products."

Chamberlain Coffee has become a force within the coffee industry since its inception in 2020. With the constant production of new, fan-requested products (from unique coffee flavors to expansion into the tea category), the brand is proving their ability to listen and tap into audience needs.

"Making Chamberlain Coffee accessible to customers whenever, wherever they are is always the goal and this new product is helping us do just that," said Chamberlain Coffee CEO Christopher Gallant. "We're thrilled to have Walmart as our exclusive retail partner for launch and look forward to this new, delicious product being available to customers, conveniently nationwide."

Consumers can find Chamberlain Coffee's RTD beverages launching exclusively at Walmart in the ready to drink coffee section. For more information on Chamberlain Coffee, and to stay up to date on the latest product launches, follow on Instagram at @ chamberlaincoffee .

ABOUT CHAMBERLAIN COFFEE

Founded by YouTube phenomenon Emma Chamberlain, Chamberlain Coffee provides high-quality, delicious beverages, so you can feel good about the coffee you're sipping on. Available in Ready To Drink, single-serve bags, instant sticks, ground and whole bean options, Chamberlain Coffee is symbolized by different characters to encapsulate the different coffee drinker in all of us. The brand also has various other delicious offerings, including their 5x sold-out Matcha, Cocoa Grizzly Hot Chocolate, and Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans. Supporting coffee-farming communities in Latin America, Chamberlain Coffee works with Food4Farmers to ensure long-term food security for coffee-farming families.

