Leading Proptech Company, Dottid, Announces New Release of Asset OS Alongside Strong Company Growth

Dottid's Asset OS consolidates multiple platforms into one intuitive interface to save commercial real estate firms time and money across the $2.3 trillion industry.

DALLAS, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dottid , the leading proptech company revolutionizing the commercial real estate (CRE) industry by creating efficiency and revenue growth for asset managers and brokers, formally announces its release of Asset OS . Dottid's proprietary technology, which launched in April 2021, is transforming CRE by integrating workflow and data into one place and consolidating the robust capabilities of multiple platforms, tools, and workflows into one intuitive interface, saving CRE firms valuable time and money.

The CRE industry contributes $2.3 trillion to the U.S. GDP and is responsible for nearly 15.1 million jobs. Due to multiple modern variables including the increasing popularity of remote work, the industry has been impacted by high vacancy rates across the country, with 54.2% of the 1.07 billion square feet of office space currently open for lease, according to CoStar Group, Inc. To stay competitive, real estate companies are adopting more cost-effective strategies and optimizing their processes using technology.

"In order to effectively adapt to the shifts in the massive CRE industry and this period of uncertainty, asset managers and CRE leaders must innovate and leverage technology to unlock new potential and cost-saving opportunities," said Kyle Waldrep, founder and CEO of Dottid. "Dottid is at the forefront of the CRE technology revolution. With Asset OS, asset managers are provided for the very first time with oversight, data transparency, and detailed insights that help them maximize their resources and improve decision-making to grow revenues in any market."

"As a young company competing in the fast-paced Dallas market, we turned to Dottid to help build a more efficient process for tracking our workflow," said Joe Zylka, Director of Operations at Dogwood Commercial. "Dottid allowed us to organize everything in one place, with overall visibility and accountability, and as a result, we were able to perform more efficiently. In only 18 months, Dottid has enabled us to grow our portfolio by 2.5x while still continuing our high level of service without the need for additional personnel."

Key Asset OS Features Include

API Connector: Allows third-party tools like RealtyAds to integrate with Dottid so asset managers can access all their data in one place

Deals: Empowers all members of the team to know each process while remaining adept to deal changes; allows users to set approvals, assign tasks, communicate deadlines, and track relevant financial negotiations with all files and collateral at their fingertips

Capital Projects: Manage construction projects from start to finish entirely in Dottid, including approving bids, setting key milestone dates, tracking project progress, tenant improvement, and collaborating with teams

Dynamic Projections : Gives users the ability to project property performance in a graph that responds to selections of deals in their deal pipeline and upcoming renewals

Property Debt: Upload and keep track of important debt details and critical dates on loans; store essential debt data, like loan balances, interest rate, and maturity dates, so that an entire asset management team is on the same page

Additional features include real-time stacking plan, encumbrance schedules, property activity, inquiries, leasing performance insights, asset visualizations, and more.

In addition to being the first truly all-in-one CRE workflow and asset management platform connecting all critical asset management functions, Dottid is dedicated to protecting customer data. The company never shares, scrubs, or sells data under any circumstances, including a marketplace environment. Dottid's Asset OS customers can be assured that their data is secure, and is only theirs.

Company Growth

Dottid is the first-ever, all-in-one commercial real estate platform that brings brokerage, capital expenditures, and debt oversight into one solution, streamlining asset operations and empowering teams with modern workflow tools. To date, Dottid has raised more than $20M in funding and has secured a strategic partnership with Lincoln Property Company—a renowned name in the commercial real estate sector. Since its inception in 2018, Dottid has experienced accelerated growth and has expanded its team to 40 employees, even garnering award recognition as a "Great Place To Work."

The company recently made key executive appointments, including Andrew Mezheritskiy, Head of Customer Success, previously with JLL and Alkami Technology, and Matt Newville, Head of Sales, previously with CoStar Group and Transwestern.

For more information, please visit www.dottid.com .

About Dottid

Dottid is a revolutionary, all-in-one workflow platform that is changing the landscape of the commercial real estate industry. From brokers to asset managers, Dottid makes it easier than ever to manage complex transactions and investments. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company brings brokerage, asset management, and debt oversight into one easy-to-use modern workflow tool. As a result of their proprietary technology, they are bringing new levels of efficiency and revenue generation to the commercial real estate industry and giving their customers a competitive edge in an ever-changing world. Learn more at dottid.com.

