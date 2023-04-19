Apploi Simplifies Healthcare Hiring With Expanded Credentialing

Healthcare workforce management platform helps customers verify key credentials

NEW YORK, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Apploi , healthcare's leading workforce management software, is growing its credentialing tools. The company is rolling out expanded credentialing services across ten different roles and multiple states.

Apploi Logo (PRNewsfoto/Apploi) (PRNewswire)

Apploi, healthcare's top workforce management software, is growing its credentialing services across roles and states.

Apploi has long offered in-platform credentialing services for licensed nurse practitioners (LPNs) and registered nurses (RNs). More recently, Apploi has added credentialing for certified nursing assistants (CNAs), occupational therapists, occupational therapist assistants, physical therapists, physical therapist assistants, speech-language pathologists, veterinarians, and veterinary technicians.

These expanded credentialing tools will allow Apploi users to easily verify licenses and credentials for employees in a wide range of roles, all without leaving the platform they already use to hire. Access to easy credentialing will fit right in with Apploi's long-standing mission to help customers improve operations, remain compliant, and offer quality care.

"Apploi's new expanded credentialing pushes forward our mission to help our customers provide top-of-the-line care," says Adam Lewis, CEO and founder of Apploi. "As license verification becomes more worry-free, Apploi users will be better able to focus on big-picture tasks."

Apploi is a top healthcare hiring platform that was recently honored as one of the fastest-growing and successful tech companies in America by Inc. 5000 . In 2022, Apploi raised $25 million in a Series B fundraising round , earned SOC 2 certification , and was named a multi-category leader by GetApp, a Gartner company . Apploi also expanded its integrations with partners like Accurate , a major platform for background checks, and WOTC.com , a tax credit service designed to provide work opportunity tax credits.

About Apploi

Apploi is the leading workforce management platform specializing in high-volume hiring for healthcare. Working with 8,000+ healthcare organizations across the US today, Apploi simplifies the hiring process to reduce days-to-hire and get more healthcare workers into roles faster. To learn more about Apploi, visit: www.apploi.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Apploi