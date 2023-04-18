WEST FRASER ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING

VANCOUVER, BC, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. ("West Fraser" or the "Company") (TSX and NYSE: WFG) announced the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting held on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 in Quesnel, BC.
Voting Results for the Election of Directors
A total of 69,696,525 Common shares and Class B Common shares were voted at the meeting, representing 83.41% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including the election of all director nominees as follows:
Director
Votes
% of Votes
Votes
% of Votes
Hank Ketcham
65,972,655
97.19
1,907,222
2.81
Doyle N. Beneby
67,677,147
99.70
202,731
0.30
Reid E. Carter
65,845,948
97.00
2,033,929
3.00
Raymond Ferris
67,855,089
99.96
24,788
0.04
John N. Floren
66,327,081
97.71
1,552,796
2.29
Ellis Ketcham Johnson
67,553,290
99.52
326,587
0.48
Brian G. Kenning
65,771,883
96.89
2,107,995
3.11
Marian Lawson
67,680,778
99.71
199,099
0.29
Colleen McMorrow
67,387,056
99.27
492,822
0.73
Janice G. Rennie
64,808,681
95.48
3,071,197
4.52
Gillian D. Winckler
67,418,463
99.32
461,415
0.68
Voting Results for Other Matters
Shareholders approved the fixing the number of directors at eleven (11).
Shareholders approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Company.
The resolution on the Company's approach to executive compensation (Say-on-Pay) as described in the Company's management information circular dated March 9, 2023 was also approved, with 93.89% of votes cast in favour.
The resolution on the amendment, restatement and continuation of the Company's Shareholder Rights Plan as described in the Company's management information circular dated March 9, 2023 was also approved, with 73.19% of votes cast in favour.
Detailed voting results for the meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.
About West Fraser
West Fraser is a diversified wood products company with more than 60 facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe. From responsibly sourced and sustainably managed forest resources, the Company produces lumber, engineered wood products (OSB, LVL, MDF, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals, and renewable energy. West Fraser's products are used in home construction, repair and remodelling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials. For more information about West Fraser, visit www.westfraser.com.
